MANSFIELD -- Jimmy Buffett and his Parrotheads now have a closer place to stay when he plays his Caribbean tunes at the Xfinity Center, as does Tiger Woods and his fans if and when he tees up at the nearby TPC golf course in neighboring Norton.
A new hotel has just opened close to the popular concert venue on South Street (Route 140), down the road from the golf course.
A Fairfield Inn & Suites opened Wednesday at 50 Reservoir St. across from Xfinity.
The 108-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Reservoir Hotel Partners and managed by Lafrance Hospitality of Westport.
"The hotel opens with a new design that pays homage to the brand’s origins at the Fairfield Farm," Cameron Camara, marketing manager for Lafrance Hospitality, said. He noted there is a farmhouse table and farm photography in the lobby.
There are more than 1,000 Fairfields around the globe.
Lafrance Hospitality owns and operates 18 hotels throughout New England and Florida, six function facilities, five restaurants and a catering division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.