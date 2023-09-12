ATTLEBORO — A new list ranks the city 20th among the hottest real estate markets in the nation and it’s one of only four in Massachusetts included.
Four suburbs in the state are among the nation’s most sought-after places to buy a house, according to a new list published by realtor.com.
Andover, Attleboro, Shrewsbury and Westfield made “The Hottest Zip Codes of 2023” list, which says it focuses on home buyers looking for space, convenience and value.
Attleboro has a median home asking price of $449,000 and homes stay on the market an average of 25 days, according to the list. No other local community was mentioned, but North Attleboro came in at No. 9 in a list realtor.com compiled last year.
Sheryle DeGirolamo, broker and owner of Kensington Real Estate Brokerage in Attleboro, said the city has a lot to offer.
One thing potential buyers tend to ask about is the school system, and DeGirolamo said the decision to build the new high school was key to attracting many of them.
“The new high school is outstanding,” she said. “It’s very well built and it’s open to the community.”
In addition, there are luxury apartment complexes in the downtown that are also very attractive to newcomers, she said.
The fact the city is close to two vibrant metropolitan areas — Boston and Providence — and has commuter rail to both also helps, as does its access to interstates 95, 295 and 495, DeGirolamo said.
One buyer told her she was a gardener so the local garden club was attractive to her.
DeGirolamo said the community also offers a lot of opportunities to participate in city government.
“And it’s the people,” DeGirolamo said. “The people are engaging and friendly.”
