There were 12 additional coronavirus deaths in the area since the week ending March 10.
However, it not known how many occurred in that period. Some were added by the new method the state uses to identify coronavirus deaths.
The 382 total deaths in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, which includes Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Seekonk, Rehoboth and Wrentham, may not be accurate because Attleboro did not respond to a request for an update.
While it was thought that the number of deaths would go down in general, some communities reported increases.
North Attleboro for example went from 44 to 65.
Mansfield went from 32 to 36.
Wrentham dropped from 67 to 54.
Meanwhile, after a slight rise in cases last week from 108 to 129, cases declined again this week to 99 which is the first time they have been under 100 since the week ending July 29, 2021, when there were 66 new cases.
The most new area cases in a week occurred in the one ending Jan. 13, 2022 when 3,463 nwere recorded.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — Low in Bristol County; Low in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since March 10, 2022 — 99.
Percentage positive for the 10-community area — 2.09%
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.01%
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 37.41%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial — 2 with coronavirus
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated — 50% (Coronavirus patients) one vaccinated, one unvaccinated
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since
March 10, 2022 — 12* (Part of the change in that number resulted from the new way the state identifies coronavirus deaths).
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area — 382
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC — “Low”
Percentage of positive cases in state — 1.64%
Breakdown
Community, New cases, Vax rates
Attleboro — 16, 66.21%
Foxboro — 10, 77.84%
Mansfield — 8, 78.78%
Norfolk — 9, 75.04%
North Attleboro — 24, 69.64%
Norton — 6, 66.53%
Plainville — 4, 76.38%
Rehoboth — 8, 56.26%
Seekonk — 11, 56.52%
Wrentham — 3, 84.96%