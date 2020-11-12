NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Election Commission will welcome a new member Friday, but the addition still leaves the board one person short.
Nancy Vigorito, 42 Crescent Ave., is a Republican and was appointed on Oct. 29.
She will be formally welcomed at Friday's regular meeting of the board, scheduled at 5:15 p.m. at the elections office in town hall.
The board has been shorthanded since former chairman David Torpey stepped down earlier this year.
According to the town charter, the commission is to consist of four members, two from each of the two main political parties.
Currently, the membership includes Secretary M. Christine Kristeller and Jean Colleran, both Democrats. Administrative Secretary Pat Dolan notes that the board needs one more Republican -- who would be nominated by the Republican Town Committee -- to even out the representation.
The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
Thursday.
Under the charter, the commissioners are responsible for preparation and maintenance of street and voters lists, certification of signatures on nomination papers and petitions, and preparing and providing absentee and other ballots.
The main business of Friday's meeting is to open and count any vote-by-mail ballots and federal write-in ballots mailed from outside the United States and postmarked by Nov. 3; and to count valid and accepted provisional ballots from the state election, if any.
