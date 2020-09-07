PLAINVILLE — Local school board member Heather Townsend has resigned.
Townsend and her family have moved out of town, Superintendent David Raiche said.
Townsend, who has five children, had expressed deep frustrations with the school budget reductions prompted by the failure of the Proposition 2 1/2 override in June, and several other residents with school children have moved out of town following the vote.
“It’s despicable to see the townspeople working against each other,” Townsend said at town meeting following the override vote.
Townsend was elected to the school board in April 2019.
Residents interested in being considered for the vacancy on the school committee are asked to fill out an availability card, available on the town website, plainville.ma.us, and email it by Friday, Sept. 11 to Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson at jthompson@plainville.ma.us.
Candidates will be interviewed jointly by the school committee and selectmen Tuesday, Sept. 22.
