FOXBORO -- The town’s incoming METCO director is hoping to reposition the long-running school desegregation program as a collaborative effort that promotes diversity and understanding by leveraging academic, cultural and family resources, both here and in Boston.
Speaking to school committee members Tuesday night, Chantel Wyllie said she envisioned her role as a champion for all students in Foxboro schools, not just for those inner-city students who attend classes locally.
“I’m really trying to make sure that the Boston students are connected to the Foxboro students” and vice-versa -- “that they don’t feel like they’re separate,” she said.
Ultimately, Wyllie added, she hoped to broaden the program’s cross-cultural roots with Foxboro students visiting Boston to enhance new-found relationships.
“I would like to have the families more engaged with some of the activities that are happening in the schools,” she said.
On the job for the past week, Wyllie was hired to the part-time position following an 11th-hour search spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Burroughs after the former METCO coordinator left unexpectedly at the end of August.
According to Superintendent Amy Berdos, Wyllie has “hit the ground running” by connecting with students at both the middle and high schools.
“Everyone has spoken so highly of Chantel,” Berdos said, noting that her commitment to students and families was especially welcome. “Education is something near and dear to her heart, and that came out loud and clear in multiple interviews.”
Wyllie has prior experience in the METCO program, working as an instructional aide in Brookline schools for three years after graduating from Leslie University in 2001, Burroughs said.
More recently, she had served as building principal at a Providence-based alternative high school.
“I was looking for something where I could be a liaison to connect with the teachers, administrators and students and their families all at the same time,” Wyllie said of her decision to apply for the Foxboro job.
Currently, the town has 39 students enrolled in the METCO program, which strives to provide academic opportunities while promoting closer understanding and cooperation between urbanand suburban students, families and faculty.
Established in 1966 during the peak of the Civil Rights movement, METCO remains the nation’s largest voluntary school desegregation program. Students are assigned at random to schools in 30 participating suburban districts, traveling to and from their homes in Boston on a daily basis.
Welcoming Wyllie on behalf of his colleagues, school board member Richard Pearson noted the program has a proud history in Foxboro.
“Connections and collaboration are critical for this program,” Pearson said. “That really makes a difference.”