foxboro high school building
File photo///

FOXBORO -- The town’s incoming METCO director is hoping to reposition the long-running school desegregation program as a collaborative effort that promotes diversity and understanding by leveraging academic, cultural and family resources, both here and in Boston.

Speaking to school committee members Tuesday night, Chantel Wyllie said she envisioned her role as a champion for all students in Foxboro schools, not just for those inner-city students who attend classes locally.