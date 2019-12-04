ATTLEBORO — When a customer told Jose Perez that a restaurant space was opening up in downtown Attleboro, he and partner David Villasenor decided to take a look.
They liked what they saw, and on Wednesday they opened Bandidos Mexican Family Restaurant at 59 Park St., taking the space formerly occupied by the restaurant Sangria’s.
“I thought it was a good opportunity. It’s a nice city,” Perez said.
This is the partners’ second Bandidos. The other one is in Cumberland.
It got off to a quiet start Wednesday with a “soft opening,” for which there was no public announcement. The owners said they wanted to settle in and get things right before advertising a grand opening.
As they put the final touches on the restaurant early in the afternoon, diners came in and inquire, but were told to come back at 5 p.m.
The restaurant features traditional Mexican-American cuisine influenced by the owners’ native Guadalajara, Mexico, where the food is a little spicier, they noted.
“It’s a family restaurant,” Villasenor said, explaining there is a wide range of price levels for meals.
A simple combination meal is $10.75 while a steak and shrimp plate is $18.95.
The small space holds 96 seats and is smartly appointed with a concrete bar swirled with gold paint. Mexican ornaments adorn the walls and a 6-foot-tall facial mask, hand-painted with scene from Guadalajara, dominates the room.
The full bar will specialize in margaritas made with freshly squeezed lime juice, the owners said.
Villasenor and Perez said they plan to operate the restaurant for about two weeks to iron out kinks and then hold a grand opening.
