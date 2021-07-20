ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Land Trust will open a new nature preserve Saturday on Bishop Street.
The 14-acre parcel is named for Joseph and Margaret O’Donnell, the parents of Dr. Robert B. O’Donnell, who donated the land.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
Attendees should park and gather in the Finberg Field parking lot on Bishop Street, which is next to the preserve.
After the ceremony, Evan Foster will lead a guided walk of the new .7 mile trail which leads through red maple and pine forests and past wetlands to a stand of beech and birch trees.
The opening of the O’Donnell preserve and trail is one of several projects completed by Foster during a seven-month term of service with the land trust under the TerraCorps program, which is affiliated with AmeriCorps.
The project included photographic and GPS documentation of the baseline condition of the property, a property management plan, and a trail map generated with a digital geographic mapping system that Foster built for the land trust.
Rain date for the event is Sunday at 1 p.m.
Event updates will be posted at: http://attleborolandtrust.org.
