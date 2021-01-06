DEDHAM — Patrick McDermott was sworn in as Norfolk County’s new sheriff Wednesday by Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was limited to family but the event was livestreamed for the public.
McDermott, who is the 23rd Norfolk County sheriff, will fulfill the term vacated by Michael Bellotti.
After he was sworn in, McDermott delivered remarks in which he emphasized the need to reconsider the role of public safety.
“In order to prevent crime, we need to address the systems and problems that set people up to make desperate choices in the first place,” McDermott said.
“Poverty, drug addiction, systemic racism, housing insecurity and more are holding too many back, forcing people to make impossible decisions,” he said.
By working to alleviate those conditions, McDermott said, people can make better decisions.
“These challenges ask us to find more effective ways of working together to strengthen our communities and make our county safer for everyone,” McDermott said.
People can be put on the right path, McDermott said, by increasing community outreach and partnerships across the 28 communities of Norfolk County and expanding educational opportunities and post-incarceration services.
“These changes won’t happen overnight. But as sheriff this is my focus. I look forward to working with the cities and towns of Norfolk County because together we can reach this goal,” McDermott said.
In a special election in November, McDermott, a Democrat, beat Sheriff Jerry McDermott, R-Westwood, who was appointed to the office by Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2018 after Bellotti resigned. The McDermotts are not related.
Prior to being elected sheriff, Patrick McDermott served as the Norfolk Registrar of Probate for 18 years. He lives in Quincy with his wife, Tracy Wilson, and their children, Alana and Adam.
