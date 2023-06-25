NORTH ATTLEBORO — The new town council that will take office July 1 was sworn in before this past week’s council meeting.
Most of the nine-member council is returning as only two new members were elected in the town’s April election.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The new town council that will take office July 1 was sworn in before this past week’s council meeting.
Most of the nine-member council is returning as only two new members were elected in the town’s April election.
They are John Costello, who was on the school committee, and Patricia St. Pierre. They replace Kathleen Prescott, who unsuccessfully ran for school board, and Patrick Reynolds, who didn’t run for re-election.
Justin Pare was the top-vote winner in the 13-person race, meaning under the town charter he will again be the council president.
For a second term John Simmons will serve as council vice president. Other incumbents returning are Andrea Slobogan, Mark Gould, Darius Gregory and Andrew Shanahan.
Daniel Donovan, who was appointed in August to fill the seat of JoAnn Cathcart, was elected to a full term.
Simmons recognized Prescott for her work on the finance subcommittee he chairs. “She always looked out for the town’s interests,” Simmons said. “She will be greatly missed.”
Prescott said “I’ve enjoyed my time here.”
Pare mentioned Reynolds service that stretched back to the old board of selectmen when he was still a student besides two terms on the council. “He was instrumental in driving the charter and chaired the board of selectmen,” Pare noted. “He definitely made a strong contribution and left his mark.”
Reynolds and Prescott were given certificates of appreciation from the council, and state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, presented Prescott with a proclamation from the House, mentioning she was also a town meeting member. Reynolds wasn’t able to attend the meeting.
Several residents were appointed and reappointed to committees and boards.
Appointments included Erin Matson to the veterans advisory board and Emmanuel Blimie to the cultural council.
Matson, a local public works employee, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and Blimie is a new resident who has a music background and hails from Liberia in Africa.
Among the reappointments were Greg St. Lawrence and Patrick McMorran to the Tri-County Regional School Committee.
Not only are they the town’s representatives to the school committee, St. Lawrence is the committee’s chair, and McMorran has been its clerk.
About $245,000 was approved for transfers in this fiscal year’s budget that ends July 1.
The largest amount is for new police uniforms and comes from money in the police department’s salary account.
The amount of the transfers is roughly half of what was transferred the last few years.
Council members also supported a one-year extension with the town’s contract with its auditor.
The cost is rising $11,000 to $56,000 as the workload is anticipated to increase.
Pare said it’s been a steady price for a few years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.