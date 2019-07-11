No Attle Town Council Election
Town council candidates Justin Paré, Gregory Weishaar and Adam Scanlon, left to right, outside the polls at North Attleboro High School during the election on June 18.

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town Councilor Adam Scanlon said Thursday he is going to report a $1,388 town-wide political mailing he did for the June 18 special election on his next campaign finance form.

The updated reports are due 30 days after the special election, July 18. They will cover campaign spending from June 1 through July 8.

Scanlon said he did a mailing to voters during the campaign and originally reported it on a May 31 filing.

However, he said he was told that because the flyer was actually mailed after May 31, it must be reported on the next filing.

His May 31 report states that he spent $1,388 for the mailing, but the line is crossed out. The total expenditures were originally reported to be $2,381, but that line is crossed out and reduced to $993.

The second reports will contain information about how much the candidates raised and spent after May 31.

The Sun Chronicle had reported Thursday that, based on the initial campaign finance reports, most of the 19 candidates in the special election spent very little money and none did a town-wide mailing.

Jim Hand may be reached at 508-236-0399 or jhand@thesunchronicle.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @TSCpolitics.

