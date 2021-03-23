NORTH ATTLEBORO — Fire Chief Chris Coleman has announced the promotion of eight firefighters to ranking positions.
Firefighters and paramedics George McKinnon, Mike Bristol and Joe Flynn have been named captains. They have been serving as acting captains.
Lieutenants and paramedics Josh Langille and Ron Burns have also been promoted to captain.
And acting lieutenants and paramedics Josh Chretien, Scott McGuire and Jon Underhill Jr. have been elevated to lieutenant.
The promotions have been approved by Town Manager Michael Borg and were announced at Monday night’s Town Council meeting.
“Congratulations to all members on their promotions as they completed countless hours of studying and preparing for the testing process,” Coleman said.
