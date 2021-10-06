NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Driving down Route 1, past sturdy brick factory buildings long since converted to residential, retail or municipal use, one could be forgiven for thinking the area’s manufacturing, like its jewelry making, has been relegated to history.
In fact, there is a bustling manufacturing sector in town and across the area -- just tucked away in industrial parks -- that’s hungry for workers.
That’s a need a new program at North Attleboro High School is intended to meet with the help of a nearly $25,000 state grant. The Innovation Pathway funding will allow the high school to introduce students to manufacturing in partnership with MassHire Bristol, a state agency.
“We were fortunate to get it,” Principal Peter Haviland said of the grant. “We are excited to get it.”
The state announced nearly $452,000 in grants to 20 school districts last month. North Attleboro was the only one in Attleboro area to receive an award.
The programs are intended to give high school students early career experience and expertise and support schools that are committed to seeking official designation for the programs from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in the spring of 2022.
Haviland said that work started on the grant last year to let state officials know of North Attleboro’s interest, but the COVID-19 epidemic brought those efforts -- along with much else in the state -- to a halt.
But the school had a team of people ready to jump in when the process restarted, including Kevin Harker -transition coordinator, Stacia Williams, science curriculum leader and Lisa Magit, career specialist.
“We were perfectly positioned to go after this grant,” Haviland said. “It will create a learning experience that’s more relevant and authentic.”
The initial grant will provide pay for faculty and instructional materials. The district, Harke said, will be set to apply for additional funding to bring students in the program, initially about 20 per year.
Harker said there’s a reason the school proposal focused on advanced manufacturing. Prior to the pandemic, that $53 billion sector of the state’s economy employed some 240,000 workers, but Harker notes some 34% of them are over 55 and heading for retirement. And while the state’s regional vocational schools train their graduates to enter the working world, employers “don’t think they are a viable enough pipeline.”
Magit said the school is already making connections with employers in the area. “The more relationships we can form with companies the better,” she said. And Williams noted some private companies offer certifications that can “give a leg up when students go to apply for a job or college.”
She added, “Something like this can appeal to a wide range of kids.”
They can explore the world of engineering and “those who might not want to go on to school can get hands-on experience,” she added.
“We are preparing them in an unprecedented way for that experience,” Haviland said.
