NORTH ATTLEBORO — John Antonucci will make his first official presentation as superintendent of schools when the school committee holds its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Antonucci, former superintendent in Duxbury, officially begins his tenure in Attleboro Aug. 1, replacing Scott Holcomb, who will be taking on the post of interim principal at Taunton High School.
The school committee will meet in the Woodcock Administration Building, starting at 6 p.m.
Also on the agenda will be a vote to approve Antonucci to serve on the Board of Directors of the Bi-County Collaborative, and a vote on the North Attleboro Administrators’ new contract.
The contract runs through June 2024. Approval has been recommended by the board’s negotiating subcommittee.
Board members will also hear a report on repairs to the roof at Community School and discussion of the track and field facilities with North Attleboro-based Nersa Engineering.
Up for discussion will be the district improvement plan and plans for reopening schools in the fall.
The school board is not due to take up the now controversial topic of masking for students or staff when the new school year begins until a special meeting later in August.
Monday’s meeting will be broadcast on North TV, the town’s cable access channel.
