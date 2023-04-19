NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee has entered its new term with a change in leadership as major decisions on building construction beckon.
Tasha Buzzell was unanimously elected chairwoman on April 5. She was nominated by outgoing chairman Ethan Hamiliton.
Buzzell said a priority of hers during the term will be to find new opportunities to communicate school department business to other town officials and residents.
She said strides have been made to open the budget process and she will seek to make the task even more public.
“I want as open a discussion as it could be,” Buzzell, who has three children in the school system, said.
Buzzell, 42, who is in her third year on the committee, said the public, town officials and school committee members will also have to keep abreast of school construction and renovation projects that are under consideration.
The state and a town committee are mulling ideas for a new or renovated high school while improvements are also needed at the Falls, Amvet and Roosevelt schools.
“There are significant needs,” she said.
With her election by the rest of the board, Buzzell became the first female chairperson since Catherine Shuman held the post in 2000, according to town records.
But, Buzzell, an attorney, said that is not a big issue with her.
“To me it’s not really a thing,” she said.
Buzzell said school committee member Sarah Stone was among those who encouraged her to run for chairwoman. Stone said she was happy with the choice of Buzzell and also pleased that Hamiliton nominated her.
He was selected to be the committee’s secretary.
“I can’t say enough good things about Tasha,” Stone said.
“She’s incredibly smart, a good listener, and someone who can bring people together, but she can be tough at nails, too, when she needs to be. She really is an awesome person to get to know.”