NORTON — The new track at Norton High School is being named after longtime coach and teacher Kent Taylor, who is battling cancer.
A dedication ceremony is being held at 5 p.m. Monday at the track at Adams Field. The event will be held rain or shine.
Taylor has been track coach and English teacher at the high school for two decades. He is head of the English department, and has continued to teach despite his health battle.
“I think naming the track is a wonderful tribute to a teacher and coach who has positively impacted hundreds of student athletes over his career,” Principal Ethan Dolleman said.
The Kent A. Taylor Track was the idea of recent graduate Jake Antosca, who worked diligently with school officials to plan for the track's naming.
Antosca worked with Superintendent Joseph Baeta on the plans, and appeared before the school committee to get its unanimous approval.
Antosca started the project back in May 2022.
His mother, Suzanne, said her son as a 17-year-old high school junior took it upon himself to schedule a meeting with the superintendent to inquire about the process to make it happen. Initial approval came from the school site council.
“He wrote a letter that he would later present to the school committee and also went to almost the entire faculty and staff at Norton High School individually to ask if they would support his proposal with their signature,” Antosca said, adding all that was done while keeping the plan quiet from Taylor and students.
“It was such an emotional night for all of us,” Antosca said of the school board vote. “To see all of his determination and hard work come to fruition was amazing as a parent as this whole process has taken him a whole year to see it through.
“The praise Dr. Joseph Baeta gave him was unbelievable,” she said. “He made sure Jake was included in all of the final decisions and that Jake would be a big part of the dedication.”
Taylor has been Antosca’s teacher and coach and now is a friend.
“A few days later Jake was able to visit Kent and his wife at their house to present them with the news,” Antosca said.
Jake Antosca’s letter to the school committee highlighted Taylor’s many coaching achievements.
They include MSTCA Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year (2016), MSTCA Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year (2016), MIAA Track & Field Coach of the Year (2014), Boston Globe Track & Field Coach of the Year (2012), TVL Cross Country Coach of the Year (2015), TVL Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year, TVL Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year, and Taunton Daily Gazette Coach of the Year (2011, 2014).
Taylor’s coaching record is 337-165-4.
His Boys’ Outdoor Track & Field was the TVL Small Conference Champion (2012, 2015, and 2016), Girls’ Outdoor Track & Field TVL Small Conference Champion (2015, 2021), Boys’ Cross Country TVL Small Conference Champion (2013, 2015, 2020, 2021), Girls’ Cross Country TVL Small Conference Champion (2021), Boys’ Indoor Track & Field TVL Small Conference Champion (2014, 2015, 2016), Boys’ Outdoor Track & Field MIAA Division IV State Champion (2016), Girls’ Outdoor Track & Field MIAA Division IV State Champion (2016), Girls’ Outdoor Track & Field MIAA Division II South State Champion (2021), and Boys’ Indoor Track & Field MIAA Division IV State Champion (2016).
“I think Kent is one of the best educators, coaches and people that I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He is dedicated to his profession as an English teacher and the students and student-athletes who are on his teams,” Baeta said. “Over the years Kent has provided me with insight into what is needed at NHS and most importantly, in support of students and staff. He is a gem.”
School committee members wholeheartedly agree.
“I’m extremely proud of Jake Antosca for bringing this idea to the school committee. It really speaks volumes to the kind of coach Kent Taylor continues to be for our students,” school committee Chairwoman Sheri Cohen said. “Knowing Kent for years and seeing the love and support he has given to not only his athletes but to all of our students made it very easy and quite honestly an honor to vote to name the track after him. I’m very much looking forward to Monday.”
