Plainville officer Jakob Davidson

Plainville Police Chief James Floyd, at left, presents award to Officer Jakob Davidson.

 PLAINVILLE POLICE

PLAINVILLE -- A local rookie police officer has been recognized for helping save the life of a 69-year-old man who fell and was knocked unconscious last summer.

Officer Jakob Davidson, who was hired last February, received the Plainville Police Department’s Life-Saving Award for his actions during a medical emergency on June 16.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.