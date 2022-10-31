PLAINVILLE -- A local rookie police officer has been recognized for helping save the life of a 69-year-old man who fell and was knocked unconscious last summer.
Officer Jakob Davidson, who was hired last February, received the Plainville Police Department’s Life-Saving Award for his actions during a medical emergency on June 16.
Davidson was the first officer on the scene when the local man fell and struck his head on concrete stairs at his home, Police Chief James Floyd said.
When Davidson arrived, he found the victim was breathing abnormally and immediately began CPR.
Davidson notified a dispatcher and continued the life-saving measures until Plainville EMTs arrived to take the victim to Sturdy Hospital in Attleboro.
Doctors at the hospital and Plainville EMTs confirmed that the quick and effective actions by Davidson saved the man’s life, Floyd said.
“While responding to this call, Officer Davidson immediately jumped into action while relying on his skills and training as a first responder to ensure this man would live to see another day," the chief said.
“His quick actions, under extremely adverse conditions, bring credit upon himself, his family and the Plainville Police Department, and he’s extremely deserving of this recognition and more by the citizens of the town of Plainville,” Floyd said.
The chief also credited fire department personnel.
Floyd, who presented the award to Davidson during the select board meeting last week, credited the new officer with keeping calm during the tense moments.
“Anything can happen at any time,” Floyd said, describing policing.
The victim, whose name was not released, is still recovering from his injuries, according to the chief.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.