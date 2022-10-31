NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local schools have a new resource officer.
Officer Lawrence “Jimmy” Morse is filling that role at the high school and other town schools.
The schools lost their SRO last spring when Police Chief Richard McQuade was forced to put Kristine Crosman back on patrol because of a staffing shortage.
Crosman had returned to the SRO duties, but now Morse, who had been Crosman’s backup, has assumed the full-time post.
Morse has been with the police department for five years.
The Foxboro native has undergone the required SRO training from the Municipal Police Training Council. He also has received training in evidence recovery and personnel background investigations.
“He has taken part in many community events involving the North Attleboro Public Schools,” McQuade said. “Officer Morse was chosen to be the SRO because of his interest in serving as the SRO, his training, and his background working with kids in this age group through his many years as the junior varsity basketball coach at Foxboro High School.”
Morse’s first day in his new role was Oct. 19.
“We have an extremely strong partnership with the North Attleboro Police Department, and we are fortunate to have an SRO in our schools buildings,” Superintendent John Antonucci said. “It is a critically important role and it makes our schools safer.”
Funding for a school resource officer was a selling point in the town’s 2018 Proposition 2 1/2 budget override.
Crosman became the department’s first school resource officer in August 2019 and had been a visible presence in the schools and at community events.
When word got out earlier this year that Crosman was being reassigned to patrol, a petition was posted online to get her reinstated and boost police salaries to ease the personnel shortage. Hundreds of signatures were collected.
