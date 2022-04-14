ATTLEBORO — A new principal has been chosen for the new high school nearing completion on Rathbun Willard Drive.
Kate Campbell, principal at Igo Elementary School in Foxboro, was selected for the top job at Attleboro High, current AHS Principal Bill Runey announced Thursday.
Runey is leaving to become superintendent for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District
He said Campbell was the “unanimous choice” of the selection committee to become his successor.
Campbell, who was principal at Willett Elementary School in Attleboro before working in Foxboro, starts her new job on July 1.
She did not immediately return an email request for comment.
“Kate‘s dynamic leadership style will be a great fit for our ‘Blue Pride Community,’ especially in this crucial period of transition,” Runey said, referring to the move into the new high school. “Her years of experience as an educator and as a principal, as well as her deep love for the Attleboro community, promise to make her an asset to the leadership team in our district.”
Runey said the district plans to schedule a “meet-and-greet” at some point.
The new $260 million high school is under construction next door to the current AHS, which dates to 1962 and is slated to be demolished over the summer.
A temporary occupancy permit is scheduled to be issued for the new school by the city on June 16.
Teachers are expected move into the building and set up their classrooms beginning on Aug. 15.
Students will return on Aug. 29.
The new high school will have a new address as well — 1 Blue Pride Way. Runey suggested the new address and the city council approved it.