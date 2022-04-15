NORTON — Nourse Elementary School is getting a new principal with plenty of administrative experience.
Thomas Higgins, a principal in Easton, has been appointed to the position, effective July 1, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
Higgins has been principal of Moreau Hall Elementary School in the adjacent town since 2013. He previously was a teacher in Easton for 13 years, last working as a third grade teacher at H.H. Richardson School.
Higgins was introduced at Thursday’s school committee meeting when Baeta announced his selection.
With guidance from the New England School Development Council and an internal screening committee of administrators, teachers, staff, and parents, six candidates were selected for initial interviews from a pool of 19 applicants.
Two were then brought in for finalist interviews: Higgins and Tami Rebello, who has been an assistant principal at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School in Taunton.
“Tom joins us from a neighboring district and has significant experience in elementary education,” Baeta said. “His connection to students, staff and families was an important reason for why I think he is the best candidate for the position. I look forward to having Tom join us in the near future.”
Higgins holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in educational leadership and management from Fitchburg State University. He also has a bachelor of arts in elementary education from Stonehill College and master’s in education from Fitchburg State.
Moreau Hall is a pre-kindergarten to grade 2 school with about 230 students. Nourse is a K-3 school with 350 pupils.
Higgins will replace Catherine Luke, who is retiring as Nourse principal the end of the school year. Luke became principal in 2011, coming from Berkley where she had been an assistant principal.