WRENTHAM -- A former assistant chief probation officer in Attleboro District Court has been named chief probation officer at Wrentham District Court.
Sandra Adams joined the probation department over three decades ago, serving as a clerk in the office of the Commissioner of Probation in 1987.
According to the department, she was later promoted to research assistant and then assistant director of research before being appointed as a probation officer in Attleboro in 2000.
Adams was promoted to assistant chief probation officer in June 2013 and subsequently transferred to Wrentham over a year ago, according to a department spokesperson.
She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Framingham State College and a master's degree in public administration from Suffolk University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.