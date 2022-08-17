crazy axes hanvoer file photo 2

Crazy Axes, which has a location in Hanover, shown above, is planning to open its second location in Foxboro at Patriot Place. Selectmen approved the alcohol license for the business this week.

 Crazy Axes Facebook

FOXBORO — A new enterprise slated to open this fall at Patriot Place aspires to encourage its patrons to bury the hatchet — literally.

Selectmen Tuesday night voted unanimously to grant an all-alcohol license to Crazy Axes, a recreational ax-throwing center based in Hanover, which plans to open a Foxboro location in a two-tier space formerly occupied by the 5 Wits immersive adventure experience.