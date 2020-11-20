FOXBORO — The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center is up and running.
The center moved from its temporary headquarters at the Foxboro police station to a new building in the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest on Thursday without a hitch, Rob Verdone, the executive director of the facility, said Friday.
Currently, the $12 million state-of-the-art facility handles all 911 calls for Foxboro and Mansfield. Norton and Easton will join in about two weeks, Verdone said.
The cost of the facility, which includes infrastructure and equipment, was paid for by a state 911 grant and did not cost the individual towns a penny, he said.
The half-dozen dispatchers that work on a typical day are able to dispatch police and fire personnel quickly after receiving 911 calls from either landlines or cellphones.
An estimated 50,000 calls a year will be handled by the center.
The high-tech equipment at the center, which uses GPS and cell tower information, allows dispatchers to pinpoint the location of a 911 caller, according to Verdone.
Previously, 911 calls from cellphones used to be routed to the state police headquarters in Framingham and then transferred. But the new system saves time and cuts down on response times.
“It’s been a huge success,” Verdone said.
In addition to saving time in emergencies, he said the regional center will save the four member towns about $2 million a year.
During storms or days when there are large events at either Gillette Stadium in Foxboro or the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, up to 10 dispatchers can work at the center.
To make way for the center, workers renovated a Cold War-era AT&T building that has been empty for years.
The center was on track to open early in July before the coronavirus pandemic struck and slowed progress, Verdone said.
The state has encouraged communities to regionalize dispatch facilities and town officials have looked to regionalization as a way to save money.
A regional dispatch center in Norfolk opened in March of last year and handles calls from Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk and Franklin.
