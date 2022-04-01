NORFOLK -- Despite implementing policies to stem the spread of COVID-19, the state ultimately fell short of protecting disabled and medically vulnerable prisoners at MCI-Norfolk, according to an investigation by the Disability Law Center.
In a report released this week, the center found the state Department of Correction failed to protect prisoners in the prison’s clinical stabilization unit from COVID-19 in late 2020.
The failure, the report said, resulted in every one of the 16 elderly or medically vulnerable individuals living in the dormitory contracting the virus in December 2020.
In that unit in January 2022, the report said prisoners who tested positive for COVID-19 were separated from those who tested negative by a tarp hung from the ceiling.
Prisoners reported serious concerns about the unsanitary conditions and poor treatment they received while quarantining in January 2022, including lack of access to assistance with activities of daily living. Four prisoners were isolated during an outbreak in the unit’s dayroom without running water, including toilets, for several days, according to the report.
Secondly, the report says, the DOC also “sanctioned” the policy of its health care contractor to delay and “strictly” limit access to vital health care services for much of 2020 and 2021, resulting in widespread neglect of DOC prisoners with disabilities.
“While recognizing that the challenges DOC faced during the pandemic were unprecedented as well as DOC’s extensive efforts to adapt, DLC ultimately found that DOC’s actions and omissions with respect to two issues constituted neglect of prisoners with disabilities,” the law center said in a statement.
The DLC is a private, nonprofit agency tasked under federal law with monitoring state care for people with disabilities. The investigation was prompted by complaints from prisoners and prisoner advocates early in the pandemic.
The medium security prison in Norfolk has the oldest prison population with 20 percent over age 60 and half of its 1,400 inmates have chronic diseases, according to the report.
The center’s investigators reviewed MCI-Norfolk and MCI-Shirley from May 2020 until November 2021, when they presented preliminary findings to the DOC.
The report includes DOC's initial response to some of the agency's preliminary findings. The DOC said it “did not find substantive evidence to support the findings.”
“Additionally, most of the suggested corrective actions have already been taken by the department or were similarly not supported by the evidence or recommended” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DOC said in response to the report.
The department said it followed public health guidelines and prisoners were provided with adequate medical care inside prisons and when outside health care was required.
In response to the delays or limited access to health care the DLC says it found, the department said it has been working on backlogs it says were caused by COVID-related capacity constraints on the entire health care system.
The DOC also pointed out that vaccines were provided to prisoners in January 2021. It also cited state Supreme Judicial Court rulings on lawsuits that were brought seeking to reduce the number of people incarcerated during the pandemic.
The DOC noted that in its review, the SJC determined the department’s response to COVID crisis was “eminently reasonable.”
The SJC concluded that the department’s implementation of a “comprehensive vaccination scheme, in addition to its adoption of other non-pharmaceutical measures, reflected a reasonable risk-reduction response,” the DOC said.