FOXBORO -- Achilito’s Taqueria, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, plans to open next month at Patriot Place.
Located in the North Marketplace adjacent to Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and across from Tavolino, Achilito's will be open for indoor and patio dining and carry-out.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Achilito’s is owned and operated by Margaret Pimentel of Boston.
The Patriot Place location will be Achilito’s' third; its flagship opened in Jamaica Plain in 2018.
