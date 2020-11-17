Dining Out Patriot Place
Buy Now

An outdoor heater provides some warmth at Patriot Place in Foxboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO -- Achilito’s Taqueria, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, plans to open next month at Patriot Place.

Located in the North Marketplace adjacent to Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and across from Tavolino, Achilito's will be open for indoor and patio dining and carry-out.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Achilito’s is owned and operated by Margaret Pimentel of Boston.

The Patriot Place location will be Achilito’s' third; its flagship opened in Jamaica Plain in 2018.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews​

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.