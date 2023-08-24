In 2016, voters in Massachusetts passed a ballot measure to require farms, no matter where they operate, to meet minimum animal housing size requirements if they want to sell pork, eggs or veal in the state.
The restrictions on the sale of veal and laying hens in extreme confinement are already in effect, but the provisions on the sale of pork from gestating sows in extreme confinement had been delayed until Thursday.
Known as Question 3, the rules went fully into effect Aug. 24 because a court-ruled stay on enforcement, entered in a 2022 challenge, has expired.
The ballot initiative, approved in a landslide vote of 78% to 22% in November 2016, had a long phase-in period to allow producers and retailers to prepare for implementation.
The entire measure was set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022, but key provisions had been delayed, especially the provisions related to the sale of whole, fresh pork.
Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and a key architect of the ballot measure in Massachusetts, said, “Voters in Massachusetts spoke with uncommon unanimity in passing Question 3 and seeking to end the era of extreme confinement of pigs and laying hens on factory farms,” he said. “It should not have taken this long for democratically enacted laws to be implemented and enforced.”
“But today, with Massachusetts voters, we celebrate the beginning of a new era where immobilizing animals for months or years on end is no longer considered acceptable or legally permissible.”
