Industrial Farming Impact
In this photo taken Friday, July 21, 2017, young hogs are seen at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C.

 Gerry Broome/associated press

In 2016, voters in Massachusetts passed a ballot measure to require farms, no matter where they operate, to meet minimum animal housing size requirements if they want to sell pork, eggs or veal in the state.

The restrictions on the sale of veal and laying hens in extreme confinement are already in effect, but the provisions on the sale of pork from gestating sows in extreme confinement had been delayed until Thursday.

