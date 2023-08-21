NORTH ATTLEBORO — Meaghan Toomey, who has worked at the high school, has been selected as the interim assistant director of student services for North Attleboro schools.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Meaghan Toomey, who has worked at the high school, has been selected as the interim assistant director of student services for North Attleboro schools.
The position mainly involves special education students.
Superintendent John Antonucci and Director of Student Services Margaret Camire made the announcement last week.
Toomey has over a decade’s experience in education, having most recently served as North Attleboro High School’s team chairperson and curriculum instructional leader.
In that role, she chaired evaluations, reevaluations, and review meetings. She also collaborated with the administration and teachers to identify new and unique support opportunities for students among other responsibilities.
“Ms. Toomey is an educational leader with a quiet yet impactful presence with a consistent eye towards identifying future opportunities to ensure more inclusive and equitable experiences” for students and families, Camire said.
Before coming to North Attleboro, Toomey worked as a special education teacher and special education liaison at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton. She also had been a substitute teacher and paraprofessional at that high school.
Toomey received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University and a master’s in education and a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership in special education administration from American International College. She also received an educational leadership certificate from Bridgewater State University.
