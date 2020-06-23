NORFOLK — Residents voted in a new select board member Tuesday in an annual town election that came nearly two months later than usual.
In the only contest on the ballot, educator Anita Marie Mecklenburg garnered 1,188 votes to unseat incumbent select board member Chris Wider, who had 736 votes.
Mecklenburg, a former longtime teacher in Franklin, won a full three-year term on the board.
She has been the assistant principal at Olive Day School and part-time curriculum director. However, she is starting a new job as a principal in Belmont.
Wider has been a fiscal watchdog in his time on the board. He was elected last spring to fill the remaining year of Jeff Palumbo’s term.
Wider has also served on the zoning board the past 10 years, most recently as its chairman. He has also served as animal inspector for the three King Philip towns.
The turnout for the election was 1,924, about 25 percent of the town’s 7,456 registered voters.
Polling hours at Freeman-Kennedy School were reduced to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. because of the virus pandemic, and early or absentee voting was encouraged.
The town clerk’s office mailed out over 1,300 such ballots.
As with many other towns, Norfolk took special measures to assure the safety of voters and election workers. Only two people per precinct were allowed to vote at a time and booths were cleaned after each user.
As for other offices on the ballot, former longtime local and King Philip Regional School Committee member James Lehan, who had also served several years on the board of selectmen, ran unopposed for the regional school board. Kenneth Dow had been serving in the seat.
For local school committee, Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses won two available spots. Incumbents Jeffrey Curry, the board’s vice chairman and representative to the KP committee, and Paul Cochran Jr., chose not to run.
