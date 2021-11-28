ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux says a new senior center is at least five years away.
Former and current directors of the Council on Aging, which is currently housed in a former three-bay fire station on South Main Street, have been urging consideration for a new center, especially in the wake of the growing senior population fueled by retiring baby boomers.
And COA board members were hoping a new building that would accommodate growing senior activities could be fast-tracked.
But the mayor said the project can’t go quicker because of the number of steps required to get construction underway.
“It can’t be fast tracked; it is not really an option,” he said in an email to COA Director Melissa Tucker.
But the need is there.
The first two recommendations in a study conducted by the University of Massachusetts, called “Aging in the City of Attleboro: A Community Needs Assessment,” said more or new space is needed.
“Plan for escalating demand for Senior Center programs and services — including the expansion of both staffing and space,” the report said.
It added, “Explore opportunities to acquire additional space to host programs or to build new space ...”
And the current facility is inadequate.
“The physical space and location of the Attleboro COA does not currently meet the needs of the range of ages and interests of the Attleboro older adult population,” the study said.
So when everyone is five years older the new senior center may finally come into existence.
Heroux laid out the timeline for the project:
- Now through December: Planners put the need for a feasibility study in the CIP (Capital Improvements Plan).
- January 2022-March 2022: Mayor requests money from the city council for a feasibility study.
- March-December 2022: Planners draft and issue an RFP (Request for Proposals) for a firm to do the study — firm is selected.
- 2023: The firm does the feasibility study.
- January 2024: The results come back detailing where it should be, how big it should be and how much it will cost.
- January 2024-June 2024: Planners issue an RFP for a firm to design the center.
- June 2024-December 2025: The firm designs the center.
- 2026: Mayor comes up with the money to pay for the building.
- 2026: Planners select an OPM (owner’s project manager) after an RFP is issued.
- Late 2026-2027: Construction starts on a new building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.