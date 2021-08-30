MANSFIELD -- Students and parents will notice some changes when they arrive for the first day of school Wednesday.
To enhance student safety, the town worked over the summer repaving and constructing new sidewalks on both sides of East Street from the Mansfield Green to the Mansfield High School parking lot.
Three crossing guards will be stationed to assist those walking to school at Park and East streets, the crosswalk at Qualters Middle School and Robinson Elementary School and the crosswalk at the Jordan/Jackson School and Mansfield High School.
New sidewalks have also been constructed in the “loop” between the high school and middle school, according to school Superintendent Teresa Murphy.
Motorists driving through the schools on East Street are reminded to not block a crosswalk when stopped or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you. This could put them in the path of moving traffic, according to the National Safety Council.
Other tips include:
-- In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection. Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.
-- Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks and in all residential areas.
-- Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.
-- Allow a greater distance following behind a bus than if you were driving behind a car.
-- Never pass a bus from behind.
