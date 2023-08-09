The state’s $56.2 billion budget, signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Maura Healey, includes some increased funding for area communities as well as for a number of projects and agencies.
The fiscal year 2024 budget funds traditional accounts like Chapter 70 education aid and is $3.8 billion more than in fiscal year 2023.
It includes $1.27 billion in funding for Unrestricted General Government Aid, an increase of $39.4 million over FY ‘23, to support additional resources for cities and towns.
Here is a breakdown of funds for some of the local communities:
City/town; Chapter 70 schools; unrestricted aid to municipalities
Attleboro: $53,392,152; $6,819,960
Foxboro: $9,428,040; $1,780,641
Mansfield: $19,491,149; $2,666,588
North Attleboro: $21,293,531; $3,439,347
Norton: $13,160,540; $2,484,658
The budget also provides aid to a number of local agencies and projects.
Attleboro:
$50,000 for Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for the expansion of a Behavioral Health Unit.
$50,000 for the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children (CAC).
$25,000 for improvements to the Holden Street Water Recreation Area.
$15,000 for the Vincentian Reentry Organizing Project operated by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Attleboro that serves incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals throughout Bristol County.
$140,000 for the Manet Community Health Center, to be used for expansions of the Attleboro satellite health care center.
$60,000 for the Northern Bristol County Assistance Collaborative for the soft costs and legal fees associated with the building of innovative low-income to middle income senior housing.
North Attleboro:
$60,000 for Space2Thrive, Inc., to support the Volt Hockey Program and acquisition of adaptive Volt Hockey Wheelchairs and partnership with the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro and surrounding communities.
Sisters@Heart, Inc., will receive $50,000 for the purchase, installation, maintenance, and related costs of publicly accessible automatic external defibrillators in the town of North Attleboro.
$30,000 for continued PFAS mitigation.
$10,000 for the North Attleboro Animal Shelter
$10,000 for the Downtown North Attleborough Collaborative.
$10,000 for The Friends of North Attleboro Monuments Incorporated for the global war on terrorism monument project.
$10,000 for new equipment for the North Attleboro High School band.
$100,000 for construction of a new playground at the Roosevelt Avenue School.
Mansfield:
$50,000 for the Mansfield Downtown Beautification project.
$25,000 for the construction of a parkway from North Main Street and Chauncy Street.
Norton:
$25,000 for improvements to Norton Public Library’s driveway.
$15,000 for the Norton Opioid Prevention and Education Collaborative.
$15,000 for improvements to Everett Leonard Park.
$25,000 for improving the intersection of routes 140 and 123.
Foxboro:
$80,000 to provide a local match for $400,000 in federal funding secured by District 4 Congressman Jake Auchincloss to study the feasibility and design of regional sewer infrastructure along the Route 1 corridor in Foxboro and other regional municipalities.
$25,000 for the rehabilitation of the veterans parking lot between Central Street, South Street, Wall Street and Cohasset Street in Foxboro.
There is also $8,905,000 in total funding for sponsor-based permanent supportive housing initiatives, including $3,005,000 to keep pace with rising rents.