Aimee Brewer grew up on 70 acres of woods and fields in Deerfield, N.H., a town of about 3,000.
Her parents put work first and that taught some important lessons, she said. For example, before being set free to play on a Saturday, the garden had to be weeded.
She described the garden as “robust,” which is interpreted to mean big.
Brewer especially remembers picking asparagus.
There must have been a lot of it to remain in her brain for decades.
Her parents still live in Deerfield in the same house in which she grew up and now her two boys, ages 11 and 14, romp in the same fields and woods of her youth when visiting their grandparents.
But work is still first, as can be seen by pictures and other memorabilia on her office floor, leaning, not hanging yet, on the walls at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where she’s the new president and chief executive officer. She is replacing Joseph F. X. Casey, who retired after three years as president and 32 years of service.
She just hasn’t had the time to get them on the wall of her first-floor corner office, she said.
Brewer started in October and still they sit, but there have been more important things to do.
Work, as usual, comes first.
And it’s important work, the health of the community depends on it.
Brewer, who declined to reveal her age, saying only she’s in her 40s, has had plenty to do managing financial and other problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic along with the normal day-to-day duties of a CEO.
She began the new job just as coronavirus cases started an upward spiral after a summer of hibernation.
But she had been fighting the same fight in California, where she was the president of NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, a city of about 115,000 not far from San Francisco. So she was ready.
Since her arrival in Attleboro in early October, the fight has gone on.
Brewer said there are as many as 80 staff members sick every day from coronavirus or other illnesses out of the hospital’s 2,044 employees.
While that’s only about 4% of the staff, every one of those employees has a specific job to do, and when they are out someone else has to do it, which stretches other employees thin.
In addition, Sturdy let go of 33 workers in November who failed to get vaccinated against the virus, but those jobs have since been filled, Brewer said.
“It’s a big problem, but we’ve never had to close a bed or turn people away,” Brewer said of staffing shortages in an interview on Tuesday. “At all levels people are chipping in. People care about where they work.”
Many are exhausted, but Brewer had nothing but praise for the dedication and perseverance of Sturdy’s employees.
“Our staff is working in an impossible situation, but most are dedicated professionals and they just deal with it,” she said. “And they do an exceptional job.”
Her job in California entailed supervision of two hospitals, the 180-bed NorthBay Medical Center and the 50-bed Vaca Valley Hospital.
She worked there from 2014 until October.
Her job at NorthBay provided her the opportunity to stop the incessant travel of her previous job with the Hospital Corporation of America and to “be grounded and focus on one organization.”
And it had other perks.
It was near the Napa Valley wine country. And Fairfield is the center of the jelly bean industry, so who wouldn’t want to live there.
EducationBrewer got her bachelor’s degree from Simmons College, now Simmons University, in Boston in 2001 where she had a triple major in biology, chemistry and sociology of health.
If that wasn’t enough work, she rowed on the crew team. The practices were held in the early morning hours on the Charles River, so she got an early start, at least on practice days.
And for more fun, she’d take in the occasional Red Sox game at Fenway Park, which was just down the road.
But with a triple major, it was mostly work, work, work which came before a Red Sox game.
After graduation, she started her career in the health care field at Children’s Hospital in Boston managing an acupuncture clinic. She was also a research assistant at Children’s.
It was there she learned something that’s been a guiding principle in her career, Brewer said.
“I was fortunate to begin my career at Children’s Hospital where I partnered with an extraordinary physician who was a true champion of patient-centered care and innovation,” she said. “He taught me to always do the right thing for the patient and the rest will follow. I have found there are very few situations to date in which that philosophy does not apply.”
But she hungered for more responsibility, so she went back to school.
In 2005, she got a master’s degree in public health with a focus on “policy and management” from the University of New Hampshire.
She decided she wanted to be a leader of health care facilities and that’s exactly what she’s become. And she’s good at it because recruiters, including one hired by Sturdy, have contacted her more than once for open positions.
Work HistoryBrewer was hired by the Hospital Corporation of America right out of graduate school. She worked there from 2005 through 2014, climbing the ladder all the while.
Her last assignment for HCA before taking the job with NorthBay was interim vice president of operations for HCA Physician Services – Far West Division, in Las Vegas from March 2014 to August 2014.
Prior to that she was director of operations for HCA Physician Services – Mountain Division in Salt Lake City from 2008 to 2014.
During the stint in Utah, she was involved in the operations of 14 hospitals from Utah to Alaska, which kept her on the road, or rather in the air, quite a bit.
Sometimes the job involved strange happenings like the time a moose wandered into an emergency room in Anchorage, Alaska.
She joked that it could not be determined what the moose’s problem was. It seemed healthy enough.
In Attleboro, it’s more likely a deer than a moose would stroll in, but one never knows.
She started her career in public health at Area Practice HCA Physician Services – Capital Division in Portsmouth, N.H., where she worked from 2005 to 2008.
When she reached California in 2014, she was about as far west as she could go except for Hawaii.
And when a recruiter contacted her about the Sturdy job last year, it caught her attention.
It was the chance to lead an independent, nonprofit hospital, and equally as good, it was a chance to come home and be near family.
“If we were going to move back to be closer to family, it was now or never,” she said.
So now she lives in Rhode Island, with husband Craig, a furniture maker, and her two sons.
Her brother lives in Rhode Island as well, and she’s only a few hours away from her parents in New Hampshire.
But she could not come back for just any job.
“It had to be the right fit,” she said. And as it turned out, Sturdy was the right fit.
“Sturdy has phenomenal physicians, a loyal staff and the hospital has positioned itself well for the future,” Brewer said.
And she described independent health care systems such as Sturdy as “the heartbeat of the towns they serve and an important source of community stability and support.”
And that is something she believes is very important.
“I take pride in being part of an industry that makes a difference in the lives of others, and I thrive in an environment where bringing together different sectors of a larger community results in the greater good,” Brewer said.
SturdyAnd now, she’s focused once again on work.
Brewer has spent the first few months getting to know everybody.
At the same time, she’s had to deal with coronavirus, which has caused a decrease in staff and a surge in patients.
Fewer staff members and more patients is an unhealthy equation in more ways than one.
Coronavirus has affected the hospital’s financial stability.
Sturdy Memorial’s combined entities, including the hospital, associates and the foundation, ended fiscal year 2020 with an operating loss of $10,251,983 despite receipt of significant federal grant funding of $13,502,644, which was included in FY 2020 calculations.
Delaying elective surgeries has reduced income.
Very sick coronavirus patients, who are hospitalized for as many as 20 days, also cause the hospital to lose money.
“COVID has had a significant impact on Sturdy’s financial health,” Brewer said.
In addition, Sturdy has to constantly keep up with salary increases being proffered elsewhere so that it remains “the employer of choice.”
The hospital strives to keep the best and that creates more financial pressure, but it’s necessary.
“We have to work at retaining our staff,” Brewer said.
Despite the challenges, Sturdy has a lot to be proud of, she said.
“We have so many incredible physicians who were trained at top institutions,” she said. “We rival any of the Boston hospitals. This is a gem of a health system.”
Brewer said getting the word out about that is one of her goals.
“We have to work at telling our story,” she said.
Those stories could include publicizing certain niche specialties the hospital provides such as geriatric and multiple sclerosis care.
Problems to be faced in the future include the need for a bigger emergency department and somehow addressing the need for enhanced behavioral health facilities.
Sturdy has to keep some patients with behavioral issues for days and sometimes weeks because it’s not safe to discharge them when they need to be treated in a mental health setting.
She noted one case of a 12-year-old who was at the hospital for 47 days because there was nowhere to send the youngster.
Brewer said it was not a lack of beds, but a lack of staffing at mental health facilities that keep behavioral patients in the hospital.
In general, Brewer aims to restore the financial strength for which Sturdy has been well known in recent decades.
At one point, it piled up 33 consecutive years of surpluses, which helped finance a lot that goes on at Sturdy.
Last year’s $10 million loss was a shocker after so many years of positive cash flow.
Generating surpluses every year helps improve facilities and patient care and that’s the bottom line for everything.
“The criticality of financial viability is the lifeline to any health care organization,” Brewer said. “Sturdy has a history of positive operating margins, which is important for our ability to re-invest and continue to advance the healthcare system.”
Recent years have not been good ones though, Brewer said.
“This has not been the case for the last two years and COVID continues to have a material impact on our volumes and revenues,” she said.
“A priority for the coming years is to return to positive financial results that allow Sturdy to continue re-investment in our facilities, technology, potential expansion and, of course, our people.”
