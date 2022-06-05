EASTON -- A school administrator has been promoted to be the next superintendent of the Southeastern Regional School District.
Holly McClanan, the assistant superintendent of human resources, grants and compliance within the school district, will replace longtime Superintendent Luis Lopes, who will retire in August, the school committee announced.
“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to assume this new role at Southeastern and to build on the legacy of achievement that has been established over the last 15 years,” McClanan said in a statement.
McClanan began her career with the district in 2013 as the director of human resources and later as executive director of human resources and compliance. She became assistant superintendent in 2020.
In these roles she has directed the recruitment, hiring, orientation, retention and benefits administration of all personnel, and has developed and delivered mandated training for staff. She has also secured more than $1.8 million in competitive grant funding over a three-year period to support high school and post-secondary programs.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, McClanan coordinated and managed the district’s contact tracing and testing programs, and worked with local departments of health to secure the information and supplies needed to help keep students and staff safely in school. She also wrote the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund application for $2.8 million in funding to offset COVID-related expenses, including addressing student learning gaps and providing social-emotional services.
She is chair of the district’s safety committee, serves as a Title IX co-coordinator, and participates in the ongoing teacher diversification professional learning community initiative.
Since 2014, McClanan has served as the parliamentarian of the Southeastern Regional School Committee, providing guidance on the Open Meeting Law and ethics, participating in the negotiation of federation agreements and working with the policy subcommittee to update portions of the district policy book.
Prior to joining the district, McClanan worked in the role of associate general counsel for the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the quasi-public agency that provides grant funding for school construction, renovation and repair projects.
“In a time where finding quality candidates can be difficult, as a district, we were fortunate to have several highly-qualified candidates, all of which would have brought their individual strengths to the district,” school committee Chairman Tony Branch said in a statement.
He said McClanan has a strong background in public and school policy, personnel management, grants, and legal matters.
As the current assistant superintendent, he said she has demonstrated success in her position and was part of the administrative team that has led to the district’s “continued success with both high school and post-secondary school students.”
McClanan has a doctorate from Northeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Kentucky. She is professionally licensed as a vocational superintendent in Massachusetts.