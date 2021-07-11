NORTH ATTLEBORO — A new term gets underway for the town council Monday.
The council — the second elected under the town charter adopted two years ago — will convene for a session open to the public in the lower level conference room at town hall at 7 p.m.
Members of the council were officially sworn in for their two-year terms during a brief ceremony June 30.
The body includes six incumbents returning for the new term and three newcomers
Justin Paré will serve as the new president of the council after winning the most votes in the April town election. He was vice president during the first council term.
Paré takes over the council gavel from Keith Lapointe, the body’s first president, who did not seek re-election. John Simmons, who placed second in April, will be the council’s vice president.
Councilors Jo Ann Cathcart, Darius Gregory, Kathleen Prescott and Andrew Shanahan will also begin new terms.
Joining the council for the first time will be Andrea Slobogan, Mark Gould and Patrick Reynolds.
Paré has said that all the council subcommittee positions are filled.
Among the items of business on the council’s agenda Monday night will be a briefing on the update of the town’s open space and recreation plan.
