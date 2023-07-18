NORTH ATTLEBORO — Those wanting to use the new track at the high school for walking and running will have to wait a couple of weeks.
The track at the multi-purpose turf field is closed for work until Aug. 2.
“The track is undergoing necessary upgrades to ensure an enhanced and safer experience for all users. We are excited about the improvements that will be made, including resurfacing and enhancements to the surrounding areas,” local officials said.
School Superintendent John Antonucci said the main work involves putting a final coating on the track, which will be a traditional red color.
“The track was fully operational all year, but we hadn’t done the final layer coat. That is very weather dependent and it got a little too cold last fall,” Antonucci said.
The track is part of the new field that included new bleachers and other improvements.
“While the track is closed, we kindly ask everyone to refrain from using it for your safety,” officials said. “We understand the importance of physical activity and encourage you to explore alternative options such as local parks, fitness centers, or other athletic facilities in the area.
Those with questions or concerns are urged to contact the school district at 508-643-2100.
Meanwhile, the old restroom/concession building at the field is being renovated for use as storage, and a new facility for restrooms and concessions will be built as part of the final phase of the field renovations.
“We’re really excited about that,” Antonucci said, adding ground should be broken soon.
The new building should be finished by late fall but shouldn’t interfere with use of the field, Antonucci said. Portable bathrooms are being used.
