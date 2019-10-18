Beginning Monday, motorists navigating the Common rotary will have to unlearn old habits on the fly under a new traffic control plan adopted Tuesday night by selectmen.
The new plan represents efforts to enhance traffic flow throughout the downtown area, and more specifically to improve circulation around the Common.
The modifications slated for Oct. 21 are based on the findings of a traffic study conducted last spring. For now, they consist of temporary traffic barrels which will be installed at the head of Main Street, considered the most congested of seven roadways feeding into the Common rotary.
According to Town Engineer Chris Gallagher, the barriers will force approaching vehicles into the left-hand inside lane for through-traffic continuing around the Common, or the right-hand outside lane for vehicles exiting onto Main Street.
This hopefully will enable vehicles merging into the rotary from Main Street to smoothly enter the outside lane unobstructed by traffic circling the Common, thereby reducing back-ups which sometimes reach as far as the Dairy Queen.
In addition, Rockhill Street will be reconfigured for one-way traffic flowing from Market Street to the Common — preventing vehicles from directly exiting the rotary onto Rockhill Street.
As a result, motorists seeking direct access to the front of Bethany Church or the Orpheum Theater will need to enter from the Market Street end.
Gallagher said the new traffic pattern will be closely monitored by Foxboro police, particularly during morning and afternoon commuting hours.
“They will be on hand and helping us out to make sure people are doing what they are supposed to be doing,” he said.
According to Timothy Thomson, a traffic engineer with the Pare Corporation, long-term plans call for similar modifications at the Mechanic, Central and Bird street intersections.
However, those will not be implemented until next year, and then only after each intersection is separately subjected to its own trial run.
Thomson added that Bird Street initially had been considered for one-way traffic away from the rotary, but further review suggested this would only worsen existing delays on Mechanic Street.
Thomson characterized the Common area as “really unique space that serves multiple users,” including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.
Selectman David Feldman advised a go-slow approach to any future modifications, and said that raised sidewalks would help keep vehicle speeds within the 20 mph limit.
Board member Edward O’Leary, who wrestled with traffic in the downtown area during his three decades as police chief, sought assurances that tractor-trailers or other large trucks could safely handle turns around the new traffic barriers.
“It seems like every half-hour we have a large truck coming through the center,” he said.
Noting that such concerns were well-founded, Selectwoman Leah Gibson nonetheless suggested that any changes in traffic patterns require a leap of faith.
“I think we need to trust the professionals,” Gibson said, while stressing that pedestrian safety remains an overriding concern, especially before and after shows at the Orpheum Theater.
Although the modifications at Main Street initially had been envisioned as a four-week trial run ending Nov. 22, both Gallagher and Selectman Chris Mitchell favored retaining the changes through the winter months if proven successful in upcoming weeks.
“If the trial goes well I think it makes sense to keep it going,” Gallagher said.
He added the barrels could quickly be removed for snowplowing, then just as quickly reinstalled.
