ATTLEBORO — A new trash hauling contract has put city residents over an expensive barrel.
The contract with Waste Management negotiated by Mayor Paul Heroux and the health department calls for a charge of $29 for the pick up of “bulk” items.
The former contract allowed the pick up of one bulk item a week per household for free.
Many of the bulk items are sofas or chairs or other large non-metal items.
However, some are small in size and price, and that’s causing a big problem.
Small lightweight items like a rake or a lawn chair cost less than $29 and do not fit into the new 35-gallon trash barrels to be distributed to residents or in the $2 pay-as-you-throw bags, leaving residents only one option — to put it out as a “bulk item” which will force them to pay more to dispose of some items than it did to procure them.
“The jump from one free item a week to $29 per item is too much for many of our residents, especially for less expensive items that don’t fit into a bag,” Ann Kingman of Musket Road told the city council at a public hearing last week.
She said baby seats or rakes and carpets will end up costing lot of cash.
Kingman said a lower-priced sticker system may be a better solution for those items.
In addition, she noted her husband owns industrial property on West Street which has been plagued with illegal dumping and the new fee is likely to make it worse.
“It will be a problem for sure,” Kingman said.
Paul Princiotto of Alfred Street echoed Kingman, saying he has three young children and the new fee could force him to trash a lot of cash.
With three young children, he throws out a lot of small items that don’t fit into barrels or bags including items like changing tables and high chairs, he said.
Even one item a month would add a lot of expense to his budget, Princiotto said.
“I’m very concerned because it’s a lot of money,” he said of the new fee.
Stephen Hosmer of Downing Drive agreed.
“Pushing this $29 fee on everybody is the wrong approach,” he said.
He urged Waste Management and the city to look into getting bigger barrels to accommodate smaller bulk items.
The new contract calls for Waste Management to supply 35-gallon barrels with hinged lids to residents on the trash program.
However, the lids must be closed for pick-ups to be made by trucks which extend arms to lift and dump the barrels.
When Heroux announced the new fee, he said it was aimed at discouraging abuse of the system by those who live in towns nearby who get rid of their bulk items in Attleboro for nothing.
At the request of councilor Todd Kobus, Heroux sent an inquiry to Waste Management to determine if amendments can be made to the contract.
Heroux told an official at Waste Management the $29 fee has “caused an uproar.”
“We were surprised because most people don’t put out bulk items every year, never mind several times a year,” he said in an email to the company.
In a response, Waste Management’s Jim Nocella said the company “would be open to discussing alternatives to the contractual terms around handling bulk items.”
However, he had concerns about how the company and the city would define a “bulk” item with regard to the bag suggestion and said the sticker idea would raise the same question and add administrative costs to the program.
“Allowing residents to tie a bag to a bulk item will introduce too much subjectivity and will lead to resident and contractor confusion that will require unnecessary resources from the (board of health) to police the program,” he said.
The hearing was closed and the matter will be discussed by the ordinance committee next month.
