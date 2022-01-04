NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s not your father’s Facebook page.
Everything North Attleboro — a social media site that has had a tumultuous recent history — is back up and running under new management who say they want participants to play by the rules.
“It’s going to be a place where people go to build, not tear each other down,” Dave Rosati, one of the new administrators, said.
The page, which gained some 9,000 followers since its founding six years ago, was placed on “pause” early last month after administrator Jim Roach said managing it had become a full time job due to political controversies. He declared the page “dead.”
Rosati, a 2004 graduate of North Attleboro High, and A.J. Roach, who shared administrator duties with his father Jim for the past couple of years, are now watching over the site.
Both are local business owners. Rosati, who now lives in Attleboro, is the owner of N.E. Building and Restoration, based in Pawtucket, and Roach, a local resident, owns Fifth Season Landscaping of North Attleboro.
Rosati said he was scrolling through the page recently when he came upon a post from a woman who said she had taken on the roll of administrator by accident and was looking for help getting out.
He did that and took on the role himself, he says, along with the younger Roach.
“It’s a great page,” he told The Sun Chronicle Monday, adding that it had generated business for him, as well as for other small businesses.
Everything North Attleboro had been the go-to site for people looking for reliable contractors, good local places to eat or information on missing pets.
But, Rosati said, it had also become a place for “a few bad apples” to create controversy over issues of race and politics.
That won’t happen on their watch, Rosati says. The page is now private, in Facebook terms, meaning potential members have to apply to join and that only members can see what’s posted.
“Moving forward this group is going to be used to build the community, share local current events, help small businesses grow and for people to help each other out,” Rosati said in a follow-up email.
“There will be no political posts allowed for chaos to erupt like it has done in weeks past,” he added.
The page’s posted rules include a ban on hate speech and bullying. There is a notice that “degrading comments about things like race, religion, culture, sexual orientation, gender or identity will not be tolerated.”
Rosati said there are plenty of places on social media people can argue about politics. If people wish to do so, he said, “they can go to those pages.”
In recent days, several posters said that they welcomed the page’s return, including one identified herself as Siobhan McCann, who wrote, “Can’t we just be happy it’s back on?”
