Eight of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle’s circulation area have reported an increase in the average number of new coronavirus cases per day since last week.
According to a report issued by the state’s Department of Public Health on Thursday, Norfolk led the way with an incidence rate of 145.8 new cases on average every day over 14 days per 100,000 people.
All told three of the 10 communities were reported to be in the state’s red zone, the zone with the highest incidence of the disease.
Communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 are assigned to the red zone if they average at least 10 new cases per day and had a positive test rate for the disease of at least 5 percent.
Communities with populations under 10,000 are in the red zone if they report more than 25 new cases.
Last week Norfolk and Seekonk were in the red zone. This week Norfolk, Seekonk and Plainville are.
The remaining seven communities are in the yellow zone, the second highest category.
The incidence rates in Attleboro and Mansfield went down to 10.7 and 11.2 respectively.
The other communities increased. Foxboro came in at 14.1, North Attleboro is at 12.5, Norton is at 21.2, Plainville is at 20.2, Rehoboth is at 23.6, Seekonk is at 31.7 and Wrentham is at 17.7.
All told, the 10 communities reported 484 new cases for the week ending Nov. 12, which is 210 more than last week, 310 more than two weeks ago and 384 more than three weeks ago, which is an increase of 384 percent.
Attleboro reported 95 new cases, Foxboro, 26; Mansfield, 13; North Attleboro, 37; Norfolk, 174; Norton, 41; Plainville, 20; Rehoboth, 26; Seekonk, 39 and Wrentham, 13.
The soaring numbers are no surprise.
After just five days this week, the state is on track to blow past the 10,415 new cases it reported last week.
As of Thursday it had 10,017 with two days to go in the week which has so far averaged 2,000 new cases per day.
That number does not include another 596 “probable” cases.
If the number of new cases remains consistent, the state will record the second highest number of cases for one week since the pandemic began in March.
The most cases recorded in one week was 16,976 for the week ending April 25.
Fortunately the death rate has remained low in comparison to the early days of the pandemic.
So far this week there have been 114 deaths statewide for a rate of 1.14 percent.
The week in April when there were 16,976 new cases the death rate was 6.89 percent with 1,170 deaths.
School cases
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in Attleboro schools fell to one. In its report for the week ending Nov. 6, the school department said that the one student contracted the virus outside of school.
So far there have been no transmissions of the disease in schools, according to school officials.
That’s good news for the school department which is hoping to maintain its hybrid mode of teaching, where students are in school for two days and out for three.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker urged all school districts to bring students back to school for five days a week as long as there are no in-school transmissions of the virus and the district is not located in a red zone, the highest-risk category established by the state.
In addition, 44 students were designated as “close contacts” to a coronavirus patient. Out of that number, 14 were exposed in school and 28 outside of school. Two staff members were designated as close contacts from exposure outside of school.
The school numbers are down from the week ending Oct. 30 when seven students contracted the virus outside of school and another 49 students and staff members were designated as close contacts.
