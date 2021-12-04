The new coronavirus variant has shown up in Massachusetts for the first time.
Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Saturday announced that genetic sequencing has identified the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a female in her 20s who is a resident of Middlesex County and traveled out of state.
The woman is fully vaccinated, has experienced mild disease, and did not require hospitalization, DPH said.
Omicron has been previously discovered in recent days in New York and 11 other states, with about two dozen cases overall. Six states announced their first cases Friday, including New Jersey.
While Omicron is classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization as a Variant of Concern, scientists are still working to determine how it may compare with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity.
There is some limited evidence Omicron could be more transmissible than other COVID-19 virus variants, including Delta.
The new variant is being monitored closely by public health authorities around the world.
All three COVID-19 vaccines in use in the U.S have been shown to be highly protective against severe disease resulting in hospitalization or death due to known COVID-19 variants and remain the single best way for people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community, state health officials say.
There are over 1,000 locations across Massachusetts to get vaccinated or receive a booster. The vaccine is free, and no ID or insurance is required. Visit vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of vaccination locations.
Other public health prevention measures that health officials say help stop the spread of COVID-19 variants include: getting tested and staying home if you are sick, frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer, following masking requirements, and telling your close contacts if you test positive for COVID-19 so they can take appropriate steps. To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit www.mass.gov/covidvaccine.
Residents are also urged to enable MassNotify on their smartphone. The service can be accessed through both Android and iPhone settings; it is not an application that can be obtained through an app store. This private and anonymous service notifies users of a potential exposure to COVID-19 so they may take the appropriate precautions. For more information and instructions on enabling MassNotify on your smartphone, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/learn-more-about-massnotify.
The State Public Health Laboratory, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and several hospital and academic laboratories have all contributed to sequencing efforts in Massachusetts during the pandemic. This sequencing data contributes to the tracking of clusters and patterns of disease spread. This in-state laboratory capacity to sequence variants allows Massachusetts to not have to rely on out-of-state laboratories, DPH officials said.
