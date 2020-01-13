ATTLEBORO — School officials did not have to look far to find a new career and technical education director for the high school.
They found their man right next door at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High.
Jeremy Guay, who held the same job at D-R, replaces Susan Edmonds, who was the interim director at AHS.
Principal Bill Runey said Guay comes to Attleboro with significant experience.
“We are pleased to welcome Jeremy Guay to our Blue Pride Community as the next director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) at Attleboro High School,” Runey said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Runey said one of the most compelling items on Guay’s application was his extensive background as a career and technical education auto collision teacher.
“After his classroom experience, he was promoted to assistant director at Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School and he was most recently the director of CTE at Dighton-Rehoboth,” Runey said.
Runey said Guay’s experience will prove valuable when the new high school opens in a few years with expanded vocational offerings.
Guay’s “experience in both the regional technical vocational high school realm as well as at a comprehensive high school make him an excellent addition to our team as we look to move CTE to the next level with new labs and four new programs in 2022,” Runey said.
Guay did his undergraduate work at UMass-Boston and earned his master’s from Fitchburg State.
