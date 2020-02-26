Residents in three area communities will be casting ballots at new polling locations when they vote in Tuesday’s presidential primary.
Ward 2 voters in Attleboro will be voting at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church on North Main Street instead of Good News Bible Chapel. All Norton voters will cast ballots at the middle school instead of the high school. And Plainville residents are voting in two new locations instead of Wood School.
The change for the Attleboro ward was made because Good News was no longer available for voting, and Murray Church was selected even through it’s outside Ward 2. In the cases of Plainville and Norton, the poll locations were changed primarily because of school safety concerns.
And for Plainville, it also made sense with the new town hall and new public safety building opening, officials there say.
In accordance with state law, election officials have mailed postcards to all affected voters informing them of the changes, but they still expect a few voters will head to the old polls.
Tuesday is known as Super Tuesday because Massachusetts and 13 other states will head to the polls to vote in presidential primaries.
In the Bay State, the ballot will include 15 Democratic presidential candidates, though some have already dropped out, including former Gov. Deval Patrick.
There are three candidates on the Republican ballot besides President Donald Trump. Among them are former Massachusetts governor William Weld. The Green-Rainbow ballot has four candidates and the Libertarian ballot has 10.
There also will be seats on the state, town and ward committees of the two main political parties.
Although early voting has been going on throughout this week, heavy turnouts are still expected on Tuesday. Voting in all towns and cities in Massachusetts will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The following are the locations for Attleboro area voters to cast ballots:
ATTLEBORO
Ward 1, Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.
Ward 2 (Change), Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152).
Ward 3, St. John’s Hospitality Center, corner of North Main and Peck streets.
Wards 4 and 5, LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118).
Ward 6, Attleboro Elks Lodge No. 1014, 887 South Main St. (Route 152).
NORTH ATTLEBORO
Precincts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, North Attleboro High School, 570 Landry Ave.
Precincts 3 and 9, Showcase Cinemas, 840 South Washington St. (Route 1).
MANSFIELD
Mansfield High School, 250 East St.
NORTON
Norton Middle School, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).
FOXBORO
Ahern Middle School, 111 Mechanic St.
PLAINVILLE
Precinct 1, public safety building, 194 South St. (Route 1A).
Precincts 2 and 3, Town Hall, 190 South St. (Route 1A).
WRENTHAM
Delaney Elementary School, 120 Taunton St.
NORFOLK
Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
REHOBOTH
Precinct 1, Town Hall, 148 Peck St.
Precinct 2, COA Senior Center, 55 Bay State Road
Precinct 3, South Fire Station, 104 Pleasant St.
SEEKONK
Seekonk High School, 261 Arcade Ave.
Also, if you will be out of town March 3, have a disability, or have a religious examption, you qualify for an absentee ballot. They are available in town and city clerk’s or election offices.
