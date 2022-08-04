ATTLEBORO — Effective Saturday, all non-essential water use is banned in the city.
The move comes in anticipation of a Level 3 drought declaration by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Mayor Paul Heroux said in a press release.
The mayor has continued a water emergency in the city and the ban, which imposes much tighter water use restrictions, becomes effective at 8 a.m. Saturday and will continue until further notice.
The next meeting state agency concerning the ongoing drought will be held on Aug. 8.
“Since the July meeting, the dry weather has continued, and actually gotten worse,” the mayor said. “It can be expected that our region will be moved to Level 3 drought status.”
The additional restrictions mean outdoor water use is not allowed at any time, and that includes:
- Lawn watering of any kind, either by irrigation system or handheld hose.
- Car, driveway, or house washing.
- Pool filling, and play sprinklers and slip and slides are all banned.
Permitted uses include hand watering of vegetable gardens, watering of livestock and water use essential to the operation of a business.
The washing of cars, houses and driveways and pool filling is allowed if water is purchased from an out-of-town vendor or if well water is used.
Signs stating that well water is being used should be prominently displayed.
Residents are also encouraged to curtail indoor water use as much as possible.
At a special meeting of the city council on Wednesday night, Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said one of the main sources for filling Manchester Reservoir every spring, the Hoppin Hill Reservoir in North Attleboro, is nearly empty.
She said Manchester is fine for now, but if the drought continues and Hoppin Hill stays empty, filling Manchester in the spring will be problematic.
“We do not have any way to fill Manchester,” she said. “We have to preserve Manchester for as long as we can.”
That makes the new restrictions necessary, she said.
Allen is hoping for a “drastic drop-off” in the production of water immediately after the ban goes into effect.
Manchester is a man-made reservoir that is filled only by rain and by pumping water into it.
Allen said Hoppin Hill is full when it reaches 23 feet, but now it’s down to only 3 feet.
When Hoppin Hill is full, it contains 200 million gallons of water. At three feet it contains 20 million.
The city uses about 6.5 million gallons a day in the summer.
The water department produces drinking water from a system of seven reservoirs.
As of the end of July, all seven were already at low levels that usually aren’t seen until much later in the summer.
The reservoirs are currently between 6 inches and 20 feet below their average levels for this time of year.
“We will be fine for the summer, but we need to refill (Manchester) in the spring,” Allen said. “I’m very worried about next spring.”
In the meantime, it does not look like the dry spate will end any time soon.
High temperatures and a lack of rain are in the forecast.
Temperatures at Boston’s Logan International Airport hit a daily record of 97 on Thursday as the National Weather Service warned of severe drought conditions throughout most of coastal New England.
The NWS also released an updated report showing severe drought conditions throughout Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts and along the coasts of New Hampshire and southern Maine.
Most of the rest of the Northeast is experiencing a moderate drought or unusually dry conditions, the agency said, prompted by lower than average rainfall so far this year.
Allen said Attleboro is 8 inches under the usual rainfall for the year.
“The last time we saw conditions like this was in 2016,” she said.
There are penalties for those who ignore the water ban.
Those who violate it will be fined $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second offense and $200 for each additional offense.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said that as of July 29 there had been 52 warnings issued and two citations for those who did not take heed of the warnings.
The warnings and citations were issued from July 18 through July 29, a period of 12 days, which is an average of more than four per day.
Allen told the council that it has been difficult getting the word out about the ban, which is ironic in the age of social media, she said.
For questions about the ban call 774‐203‐1850 or email water1@cityofattleboro.us.
For updates, go to https://www.cityofattleboro.us/295/Water‐Department.
To receive updates by text or email, register at