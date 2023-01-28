Resources

There are many ways to divert clothing and linens from the trash, keeping in line with the state’s new law regarding textiles. Organizations like Goodwill, Savers and The Salvation Army all accept donations of various items that are still in reusable condition. Smaller local-based nonprofits, charities, religious groups and thrift stores do as well. Some provide drop-off locations, others bins and others will pick up items.

For items that are past their useful lives, find a Helpsy bin at helpsy.co/find-a-bin. The company accepts many items in any condition as long as they are clean, dry and odorless, according to its website.

To learn more about the state’s textile recovery efforts, and what can and can’t be tossed, visit mass.gov/guides/textile-recovery and recyclesmartMA.org. Visit mass.gov/info-details/how-where-to-recycle and check the map to find information specific to individual communities.