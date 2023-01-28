Brett Buchheister routinely makes trips to the clothes donation bin outside the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Route 1 in Plainville.
“I always donate,” said Buchheister, a Plainville resident. “I have a 15-month-old son. He grows out of everything. Why throw it away if you can donate?”
A Plainville mother was also at the thrift store, but to purchase clothes.
“I always donate clothes,” she said, declining to give her name.
The two are ahead of the game as Massachusetts residents deal with significant changes in trash disposal.
A new state law that went into effect Nov. 1 prohibits the disposal of clothes and other textiles in the regular trash stream.
“We get a lot of things that would go in the trash but get donated,” said the manager of the St. Vincent de Paul store, who also didn’t want to give his name.
The manager said donations have been at about the same pace as before the law went into effect, but with the new law, the quality of clothes being donated may be dropping a little.
The intent of the regulation is to encourage more reuse and recycling and reduce the amount of trash disposal, which continues to rise in cost and take up limited landfill space.
“Textiles represent another important opportunity for Massachusetts to reduce the waste stream and capture valuable resources,” said Cheryl Perry, Attleboro’s solid waste manager.
Each year in Massachusetts residents throw out more than 200,000 tons of textiles in the trash, including old clothing, towels, linens, bags, belts and shoes, according to the state.
“We are hoping to reduce our trash tonnage disposal while removing these valuable materials from the waste stream and putting them back to work,” Perry said.
Given the new regulation, residents have been contacting Perry’s office to learn more about disposing of textiles.
“Residents have two options. We have a bin at our Recycling Center which residents can drop off their textiles,” Perry said of the center on Pond Street North.
Clothing, shoes and linens can be brought to that Bay State Textile Bin.
The other alternative for Attleboro residents is to use a curbside collection program.
The city has partnered with Helpsy, the largest textile collection company in the Northeast, which picks up and recycles clothes and other textiles.
Drivers will pick up bagged clothes, shoes and other items left at doorsteps at a scheduled time between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents don’t need to be home during a pickup.
Residents can go online at helpsy.co/attleboroma to schedule a curbside pickup and learn more about what items are collected. There is no cost to the resident.
“In Attleboro so far we only provide home pickups but are able to set up clothing drives and place drop off bins in convenient locations,” Jordan Ziese, community outreach manager for Helpsy, said by email.
Helpsy serves 18 municipalities and two school districts in Massachusetts, including Boston and its schools.
“In 2022, we signed up 11 communities in Massachusetts at no cost to the municipalities,” Ziese said. “We pay municipalities for the amount of clothing we collect in addition to the amount they are saving by not having to pay to dispose of this clothing with household trash.
“Since the Textile Waste ban went into effect November of 2022 we have had an increased number of municipalities reaching out to inquire about how they can make textile recycling easy and convenient for their communities and we are happy to suggest home pickups, clothing drives, bins or any combination,” Ziese said.
“We are excited that Massachusetts is raising awareness about the problem that is textile recycling and encouraging communities to reduce the amount of clothing that ends up in the trash,” Ziese said.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency estimates 85% of clothing ends up in the trash.
“Educating community members on the textile waste crisis is a big part of our work and requires all of our peers in the textile recycling space to work together to spread the word,” Ziese said.
The New Jersey-based business that began in 2016 has a warehouse in Woburn and provides collection services in 14 states across the Northeast and Midwest.
Ziese said 95% of what Helpsy collects is reused, upcycled or recycled.
“We sort our clothing so that we can best extend the useful life of as many items as possible,” Ziese said, adding 75% is reused and resold either in bulk or direct to consumers. “We get vintage Burberry coats and unworn Nike sneakers along with torn socks and stained T-shirts. These items have varying levels of useful life.”
In Massachusetts, Helpsy is among many non-profit and for-profit outlets that can find new uses for the materials, either through selling or donating for reuse, or recycling into products such as carpet padding, insulation or wiping rags.
Keep North Attleboro Beautiful has teamed up with Amego Inc., an Attleboro-based nonprofit that supports people with autism and other developmental disabilities, to help collect donated footwear weekly from bins KNAB has placed throughout town.
The bins are located at all of the town’s public schools, town hall, the Council on Aging and the Hockomock Y.
Goodwill on Route 1 in South Attleboro is among area thrift shops seeing an increase in clothing donations, partly because of the new state law.
“We definitely have had an increase, especially with the new year,” said Serena, an employee who didn’t want to give her last name. “It’s definitely a good idea to donate instead of throwing away. It would only go in a landfill and everybody can find a use for something.”
Donations typically pick up this time of year as people clean out their homes, whether it be a New Year’s resolution or they are looking for something to do inside during the cold weather months.
At Savers, another establishment on Route 1 in North Attleboro, the manager there said it’s hard to know the effect yet by the new law.
“It’s pretty much same thing it always has been,” he said of donations.
Area residents have plenty of other locations to donate clothes.
There are donation bins throughout the area.
There are Cradles to Crayons donation bins at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and Patriot Place in Foxboro for gently used children’s clothes and shoes.
“While some families are wondering what to do with items that have been outgrown or gone unused, other families are desperate for these items, with household budgets stretched extremely tight this winter,” said Aubrey Henderson, executive director of Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts. “As a community we can help one another and the environment at the same time.”
Record inflation and increased energy costs have stretched family budgets to the limits this winter, making affording clothing, coats, gloves, and boots for growing children harder than ever, Cradles to Crayons officials point out.
Cradles to Crayons is working to provide nearly 150,000 packages of winter essentials to children living in low-income and homeless situations across Massachusetts.
Bay State Textiles, the same organization that has the bin at Attleboro’s Recycling Center, also has bins placed outside each school in the Norton, Plainville and Seekonk districts and at King Philip Regional High School.
Area lawmakers say they highly favor the new state rule.
“For years, my family have donated used clothing/textiles to Big Brother Big Sister and other charitable organizations,” said new state Rep. Marcus Vaughn, R-Wrentham.
Vaughn said he was very surprised to learn about the 250,000 tons of textiles disposed of in the state each year.
“I think this new mandate will certainly help alleviate the amount of waste sent to our landfills. A majority of textiles can be recycled and there needs to be some education behind these efforts,” Vaughn said. “The state has set up an online directory for residents to search the best options for recycling old clothing either through charities or private companies many of which will pick up curbside.”
The online directory can be found at www.mass.gov/topics/recycling-waste-management.
“My understanding is that enforcement will be focused on ‘major offenders’ and not your average family, but it should serve as a call for municipalities to get creative and offer additional options, especially in light of the trash capacity crisis throughout the country and particularly in the Northeast,” state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said in an email. “My hope is that it will eventually control rising costs for households as well.
“Hopefully this is a good reminder as well that there are many ways to donate clothing and other materials to area charities that give these items a second life, for people that need them,” Feeney said. “If this regulation gets clothing and other fabrics out of the trash, reduces the currently overloaded waste stream, saves money for residents, and helps a charity and family in need, then that is a win on all accounts.”
State officials say the goals should be met.
“Recovering textiles is an excellent opportunity for our cities and towns to reduce trash disposal from their residents at the same time as they get paid for the valuable textiles that they recover,” MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg said. “We are pleased to partner with this burgeoning industry to remove these valuable materials from the waste stream and put them back to work.”
The textile ban is among state waste regulations that began Nov. 1 to promote recycling and re-use, reduce trash disposal, and foster recycling business growth.
The new regulations also ban the disposal of mattresses as well as decrease food waste from businesses and institutions.