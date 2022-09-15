NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A New York state company whose owner reportedly specializes in buying troubled shopping malls is the new owner of Emerald Square on Route 1, the town manager says.

Town Manager Michel Borg told town councilors this week that Kohen Retail Investment Properties of Great Neck, N.Y., is the new owner of the 30-year-old mall, which had long been the town’s top real estate taxpayer.

