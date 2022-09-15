NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A New York state company whose owner reportedly specializes in buying troubled shopping malls is the new owner of Emerald Square on Route 1, the town manager says.
Town Manager Michel Borg told town councilors this week that Kohen Retail Investment Properties of Great Neck, N.Y., is the new owner of the 30-year-old mall, which had long been the town’s top real estate taxpayer.
So far, Borg said, the town does not know the company’s plans for the property, which has lost several tenants in the last few years.
“They have not returned our phone calls,” he said.
Borg told councilors in May that the property had been sold but did not have the name of the new owner.
Terms of the sale, including the price, were not immediately available.
The fate of the mall has been a concern of town officials since November of 2020, when Simon Properties, the mall’s manager and part owner, said it could no longer pay the mortgage. It cited a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.
JLL-Retail, headquartered in Chicago, was installed as property managers by the District Court of Massachusetts while a new owner was sought.
Two of the one-time retail mecca’s anchor stores, JC Penney and Macy’s, like most retailers, have faced their own problems. Macy’s has announced plans to close dozens of stores, although the North Attleboro location has survived several rounds of cuts. Penney emerged from bankruptcy protection last year.
A third anchor, Sears, closed its Emerald Square location in April. A number of other national retail chains have also left the mall.
According to published reports, Kohen Retail specializes in buying distressed malls and shopping centers out of bankruptcy or foreclosure.
Company founder Mehran Kohansieh of Little Neck, N.Y., who also goes by the name Mike Kohan or Mike Kohen, told the Atlantic City Press several years ago, "I take distressed properties and try to revitalize them."
The company has also faced a series of controversies, according to media reports, with officials in towns where it owns properties. The company website lists some 60 properties it owns across the country. Emerald Square would be its only current location in Massachusetts.
Kohen could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Borg said the town “is working to get a seat at the table” on the future of the mall property and added that a proposed multi-use zoning law, which would allow a mix of retail and residential uses, could help with that.
“The mall has the potential to be an anchor in North Attleboro,” Borg said, though he added, “I don’t think a 1980s mall is what North Attleboro needs.”
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews