ATTLEBORO -- The Ward 4 city council seat is open with current councilor Kate Jackson running for city clerk.
And two candidates have emerged; Newcomer Michael Angelo, 56, and former at-large city councilor Roxanne Houghton, 73.
Angelo says he “wants to make a difference in peoples’ lives.”
He’s a married father of five with two grandchildren and a veteran of the Marine Corps Reserve.
He’s worked in the jewelry industry and runs his own landscaping business.
Angelo said some of his priorities will be veterans, seniors and the homeless.
In addition, he aims to work for more affordable housing in the city, keep the roads, especially in Ward 4, in good repair, and assist city officials in dealing with the rat infestation problem currently plaguing some neighborhoods.
He also said he will focus on constituent services.
“I will always listen and respond to the citizens of Ward 4,” he said.
Houghton said she’s running because there are promises to keep. One is tax relief for senior citizens.
Many elders struggle to stay in their homes, Houghton said.
Houghton said she will work for clean water and a healthy environment.
And she said the city needs new building regulations that are “healthy and respectful to existing neighborhoods.”
Houghton said she’s the better candidate because she has a “firm understanding of all city issues.”
“And I have proven many times that I can get things done for the city,” she said.
She said she pushed for paramedics on the fire department, established one of the first no-kill animal shelters in the state and has always worked for transparency in government.
Houghton said she will be an independent voice and voter.
“My vote on any issue will not be given to a small special interest group at the expense of 47,000 other Attleboro residents,” she said. “My promises mean something -- not just at election time.”
