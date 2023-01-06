Authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a pretrial inmate at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth Thursday night.
The inmate was a 41-year-old New Bedford man, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said Friday.
Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, prompting an emergency response from various members of the facility, Miliote said.
The man’s cellmate, who had been asleep in his bunk bed, alerted officers and they and health care professionals immediately administered emergency medical care, according to Miliote and a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an automated external defibrillator and medical supplies, Miliote said.
The inmate was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead at just after 8 p.m.
The apparent suicide occurred the day after Sheriff Paul Heroux took office.
Heroux defeated longtime incumbent sheriff Thomas Hodgson in a contentious campaign in which Hodgson was criticized by Heroux and others over the high number of suicides at the jail.
The inmate who died Thursday night had entered the jail Tuesday after being held on $2,500 cash bail. He was charged the same day in New Bedford District Court with trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and two drug conspiracy counts.
The death is being investigated by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and an autopsy will be conducted.
An internal investigation, which covers security operations as well as mental and physical health, is also being carried out, said sheriff department spokesman Jonathan Darling.
The cellmate and the rest of the inmates in the housing unit were evaluated by mental health professionals following the incident and again Friday morning.
The Bristol County Stress Unit, a peer support group comprised of the sheriff’s office security, civilian and medical staff, met with the officers and other staff who responded to the incident.
Heroux returned to the facility Thursday night to observe the investigation and meet with security and medical staff, Darling said.
“It’s heartbreaking on many levels,” Heroux said in a statement Friday. “First, I personally, and we as an organization, send our condolences to this man’s family.”
Preventing such tragedies will be his priority, Heroux said.
“My goal, our collective goal as a corrections organization, is to reduce the high rate of suicide these facilities have seen over the past decade-plus,” he said. “We seem to be missing something, but are going to try to find out what that is.
“If we assume we’re doing everything right, we cannot possibly improve. We must assume we can do better.”
The sheriff said improvements can be made by inviting outside experts to review all policies and procedures. Heroux also said he wants to “improve the culture” among offenders by offering more rehabilitative and addiction services “to show them there is a better way, a better life, waiting for them upon release.”
“These initiatives, this new culture, will take time, but we will get there. Bristol County will be a safer place,” he said. “Our inmates will be better equipped to be productive, prosperous members of our communities upon release. We will get there, it just takes time.”
