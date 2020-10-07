A former Norton resident and Bishop Feehan High graduate is being mourned as “one of the best” the school had to offer following a plane crash earlier this week in which he and his wife died after honeymooning in Colorado.
Costas John Sivyllis, 30, who graduated from Feehan in 2009, died Monday with his wife of four days, 33-year-old Lindsey Vogelaar, when the plane he was piloting crashed in Ingram Basin, east of Telluride, according to San Miguel County, Colorado Sheriff’s Office.
The couple, who lived in Port Orange, Fla., had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding on Oct. 1 and an adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for their friends and families to follow, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both worked in the airline industry. He was a United Airlines pilot and a flight instructor.
The privately owned, single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft Sivyllis was piloting crashed at about 12:45 p.m. Monday about 15 minutes after it took off from Telluride Airport, officials said.
The couple was heading back to Florida with a possible stop in Oklahoma to refuel. They were the only occupants of the plane.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
News of the tragedy struck the close-knit Feehan community hard.
School President Tim Sullivan said Sivyllis, whom he got to know over the last five years, remained very involved in the school long after he graduated. He even served as a guest speaker at a Feehan event three years ago.
“Costas was one of the best Feehan had to offer,” Sullivan said.
“He was a great young man, a great graduate,” he said, adding that Sivyllis was close to his mother.
Feehan conducted a Mass in his memory Tuesday. Sullivan said the teachers and staff who knew Sivyllis as a student “just remember him as a kid who lit up the hallways when he was here.”
Feehan teacher and girls’ cross country coach Bob L’Homme said in a social media post that a few years ago he “had the privilege of Costas flying me around southern New England from the Mansfield airport. He loved flying more than anything.”
Sivyllis was a member of cross country team “and a true friend of Bishop Feehan. One of the finest young men I know. Pray for his family and may he rest in peace,” L’Homme said.
After his years at Feehan, Sivyllis graduated from the Daytona Beach campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2012 with an aeronautical science degree and business minor, according to the university’s website.
As a pilot for United Airlines, he flew Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft and was chairman of the National Education Committee for the Air Line Pilots Association International. Most of his routes took him between the United States and Europe.
Prior to United Airlines, Costas was a captain at PSA Airlines, a wholly-owned regional holding of American Airlines. At PSA, he was also part-time instructor, pilot interviewer and hiring board member. He was also the pilot representative to the company during PSA’s corporate rebranding in late 2013, according to the university’s website.
