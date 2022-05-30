NEWSPAPER VERSION: WEBSITES REMOVED North Attleboro World War II vet recalls his time in service as friends, family prepare to celebrate his 100th birthday

Castenzio “Caster” Salemi was sharply dressed in his Disabled American Veteran’s uniform.
It was pressed and crisp as anyone would expect a soldier’s uniform to be.
The white shirt and blue pants were brilliant. His cap was placed perfectly on his head and his shoes were shined.
He’s proud of that uniform and he should be — it represents not just him, but many others.
The North Attleboro resident is 99 now. He’ll turn 100 on June 14, Flag Day, and his family has hired the hall at the Elks Club in North Attleboro to celebrate.
As many as 90 to 100 friends and family are expected to attend.
Salemi rose to greet a reporter who visited at his Metcalf Circle home.
The handshake was firm and his voice soft, calm and humble, like many in that generation — “The Greatest Generation.”
He’s one of the few left of those who risked their lives in a war against the evil regimes in Nazi Germany and Japan and their allies in Europe and the Pacific, respectively.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Salemi is one of 240,329 veterans from World War II still living.
That’s about 1.49% of the 16,112,566 who served.
The 240,329 number was recorded on April 21 of this year.
It’s the most recent number on file at the department, according to spokesperson Randal Noller.
Simple math tells us that number by the end of May will have been reduced by 9,360 because an estimated 234 World War II vets die every day. That’s a lot.
Those veterans dying now were fortunate. They were able to live their lives. They survived the most brutal war the world has ever seen.
Their brothers-in-arms, those who died in the service of their country, those we remember on Memorial Day, gave their lives so others could breathe free.
The survivors went on to have families and jobs and were able to build America into an economic and military world power. The dead would be proud.
The number of Americans killed in action in World War II was 291,557 and those dying of disease and accidents were 113,842 for a total toll of 405,399.
Those we remember on Memorial Day.
Horrific losses
America’s toll in World War II was second only to the Civil War, which took at least 618,222 lives, north and south.
The exact number remains in dispute. Some historians believe the number is much higher.
Memorial Day evolved from Decoration Day when the graves of those who died in the Civil War were graced with flowers.
Remembering
Salemi, as he nears the century mark, looks like an 80-year-old or younger.
His mind is clear and cogent. There is no doubt he has good genes.
He tried to join the Navy in 1940 when he was 18, before America was in the war, but they said he was color-blind and rejected him.
So he waited.
In 1943, Salemi was drafted by the Army, color blind or not.
And before he knew it he was in Paris, Texas — which is nothing like Paris, France, or even Paris, Maine, for that matter — for basic training.
He ended up in the 251st Field Artillery Battalion and learned how to fire 105 millimeter howitzers.
The battalion had three batteries, A, B and C. He was in B and was headed for the Philippines, which had been overrun by the Japanese.
U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur was ordered out of the Philippines by President Franklin Roosevelt when the Japanese army threatened to overwhelm MacArthur’s troops and possibly capture MacArthur.
MacArthur was reluctant to leave his troops, but on the orders of the president, who believed MacArthur could not be spared, he left on March 11, 1942, soon after declaring “I shall return.”
He kept his promise and waded ashore on Leyte Island on Oct. 20, 1944.
But ripping the Philippines from the grasp of the Japanese Imperial Army was not complete.
The main island of Luzon, and its capital, Manila, had to be retaken.
That battle started on Jan. 9, 1945, and would not end until the Japanese surrendered, unconditionally, on Aug. 15 in Tokyo Bay.
Even then there were scattered hold-outs, in the hills, caves and tunnels, but the war was over for most.
America had built and deployed the most destructive bomb ever, the atom bomb, and used it on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, respectively.
Death and destruction was immense and prompted the Japanese surrender.
But all that came later, after Salemi took part in the battle for Luzon.
Humble beginnings
Salemi, a second-generation Italian immigrant, was born in Manhattan on June 14, 1922. It was three years into the Roarin’ ’20s.
The Great War was over, “over there,” in Europe, and thousands soldiers had returned home, relieved they had survived its own form of horrific violence.
But 114,516 American soldiers did not.
Those we remember on Memorial Day.
And many came back wounded in body or mind, suffering from “shell shock,” now known as post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
But it was time to party, and America did.
The 1920s were an opulent time.
As history.com puts it: “In the Roaring Twenties, a surging economy created an era of mass consumerism, as Jazz-Age flappers flouted Prohibition laws and the Harlem Renaissance redefined arts and culture.”
There was much more to it, but that will have to serve as a quick summary.
At the time, Salemi was too young to comprehend all of that. He was in his formative years. He was a kid, doing what kids do, going to school and having fun.
When Salemi was 7-years-old, the family moved to the Woodside neighborhood in Queens where his father ran a fruit and vegetable store.
It was the age of Prohibition. It was illegal to make and sell alcohol, but that didn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Salemi remembers there was a speakeasy, a place where people went to drink and party in secret, right around the corner.
It was quiet and it thrived “as long as nobody complained about it,” he said.
And on Oct. 29 1929, “Black Tuesday,” when Salemi was seven, the stock market crashed and the Great Depression began.
Salemi was young, but the depression lasted for 10 years and it left an impression on him.
“Nobody had any money,” he said.
History.com summed it up this way: “By 1933, when the Great Depression reached its lowest point, some 15 million Americans were unemployed and nearly half the country’s banks had failed.”
Salemi was 11.
By the time he was 15, he was driving a big truck into Manhattan to get produce for his father’s store.
He worked every day after school, and all day on Saturday, delivering fruits and vegetables throughout the Queens neighborhood.
Life was not easy, but the family did what it must to survive.
“Everybody worked to help support the family,” he said.
It was a big family. He had three brothers, Dominic, Salvatore and Giacomo, or as he was known, “Jack.”
And he had three sisters, Dorothy, Rose and Jean.
A family sacrifice
All four boys would wind up in the military when the war came. One of his sisters was a civilian employee of the Army.
One brother was kept in America, in case the other three were killed in action or by accident or disease.
That’s what happened to the famous five Sullivan brothers, who served together on USS Juneau, which was sunk by the Japanese on Nov. 13, 1942. All died.
The parents lost their whole family at once.
Those we remember on Memorial Day.
The 1998 movie “Saving Private Ryan” told the story a combat unit trying to find and send James Francis Ryan home after his three brothers had been killed in action so his parents would still have one child alive.
It happened a lot. There’s no mercy in war.
In 1940, Salemi graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School.
That was the year the Navy rejected him, so he went to work for the New York City Subway System as a “power maintainer.”
His job, he said, was to adjust the power supply to the various tracks.
In an emergency he had to cut all power.
“It was a very dangerous job,” he said.
He later went on to work for Sperry Corp. and in 1943 he was drafted by the Army as the war raged in Europe and the Pacific, where the blood letting was unrelenting.
Nothing would be settled for two years and many more would die.
Pacific Duty
He was sent to the Pacific which was a much more dangerous job.
Salemi, at 21, shipped out from Riverside, Calif., and spent 30 days at sea.
Finally, his unit came ashore at Finschhafen at the tip of Huon Peninsula, eastern Papua New Guinea.
There it underwent more training in preparation for the invasion of Luzon. But there were other enemies to overcome before the Japanese.
The island was infested with mosquitoes infected with malaria.
MacArthur ordered all troops to wear long sleeves and long pants, despite the tremendous heat and humidity, to help protect from the disease.
The troops took pills known as Atabrine to help prevent the disease which had certain side-effects.
“They made you turn yellow,” Salemi said of the pills. “But they helped prevent the disease and you could function.”
Jungle rot, the common name for a chronic ulcerative skin lesion caused by polymicrobial infection, was common among the soldiers as well.
Salemi caught it on his hands and feet. It was treated with penicillin mixed with shaving cream, he said.
The battle begins
At the beginning of January 1945, they shipped out for the invasion.
The landing wasn’t difficult, nothing like the killing field of Normandy in Europe which had taken place six months before, because the Japanese had developed a plan to secret themselves in tunnels, caves and hills and let the Americans come to them, which they did.
Salemi’s job was to make sure communication lines, which were telephone lines, were all connected and up and running.
That effort got off to a bad start, when the truck containing all the telephone equipment sank, he said.
He said his unit, among many, chased the Japanese all the way up Luzon, from south to north.
The battles didn’t stop until they dropped the atom bomb, he said.
As most of the Greatest Generation do, his tale of war was understated with the grisly details left out. It’s just not talked about.
The survivors always respect the dead.
“We had quite a few battles along the way,” he said. “We lost about 10 percent of each battery.”
That would be about 20 troops, friends, fathers, brothers sons.
Those we remember on Memorial Day.
Horror of battle
One battle stuck out in his mind. His unit was in a valley between two mountains with the Japanese pouring fire on them.
They tried to lob shells onto the top of the mountains, but had little success and were forced to pull out under the cover of darkness.
Before that happened, one shell landed in a fox hole and killed all the cooks and helpers in Co. A, he said.
But most of the deaths, surprisingly, came from accidents, he said.
One of the horrors of war occurs in the heat, Salemi said.
“It doesn’t take long for the bodies to blow up like balloons,” he said.
And then there’s the scream of an artillery shell headed for your line.
“There’s nothing more frightening than an incoming round,” he said. “You don’t know where it’s going.”
And sometimes friendly fire, cannons shooting shells from behind, would explode over their heads, he said.
And to make matters worse, there were herds of water buffalo and they would charge at the troops and attempt to trample them.
Starving civilians would beg for food and the soldiers gave them what they could, Salemi said.
There was danger on all sides. It was the stuff of nightmares.
The nightmare is over
But the end did come.
“When we dropped the bomb, the fighting ceased,” he said.
Many Japanese surrendered, although some stayed in the hills for years.
Those who gave up were transported to Manila by train.
Manila was the scene of a three-year occupation by Japanese troops and when the Americans came to take it back, it became the scene of horrific atrocities by the Japanese, including rape and murder.
Thousands were murdered in what became known as the “Rape of Manila.”
Salemi said the Japanese prisoners would get off the trains at rest stops and relieve themselves and when the whistle blew to get back on, no one had to tell them to do it.
Running into the countryside would mean a bloody death.
“They had mistreated the Filipino people so badly … no one had to tell them to get back on because if they got left there they’d be hacked to pieces by the Filipinos,” he said.
As for Salemi, he had a fungal infection in his feet and they were so blistered he could not walk.
So he was put on a hospital ship for the trip home and that was no joy ride.
The ship got caught in a typhoon and it rocked and rolled.
“It kept going up and down like a yo-yo,” he said. “I said, ‘I’m never going on another ship again’.”
When he landed at Riverside, Calif., the next leg of his journey was by train.
Life after war
But when he got home he became one of the millions of that generation who raised a family, three kids, Carol, Michael and Steven, with his wife Virginia and helped to raise America to world power status.
He has one grandchild.
He went on to work for General Telephone & Electronics, or GTE, and eventually migrated to Massachusetts for a job in Waltham in 1972.
His wife Virginia died in 1987.
Salemi later met and married a woman named Anne McKay who died in 2010.
Today he enjoys his quiet retirement, but is still active on the town’s Advisory Board of Veterans Services and is a board member of the Friends of North Attleboro Veterans.
“You’ve got to be active,” he said. “If you sit around watching TV all day you are not going to make it.”
Salemi said he quit marching in the town’s Memorial Day Parade at the age of 97, but he hasn’t quit the parade.
Most old soldiers are gone well before the age of 97, never mind marching in a parade.
In an address before Congress, Gen. MacArthur once said, “old soldiers never die, they just fade away.”
But Salemi has not faded — not yet.
“I’ll be riding in a jeep this year,” he said with a smile.
And he’s eagerly anticipating the party on Saturday, June 11, at the Elks Club in North Attleboro, three days before his actual birthday, but in the scope of 100 years three days is nothing.
“I’m looking forward to the party,” Salemi said. “I’ve reached the mountain top and am on the way down.”