MANSFIELD -- Police say a man allegedly punched a 65-year-old female security guard who confronted him as he was trying to break through a fence to see the Jimmy Buffett show at the Xfinity Center over the weekend.
Lucas Notini, 24, of Windham, N.H., pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery on a person over 60, trespassing and being disorderly.
He was freed on $500 cash bail.
Notini was arrested just after 8 p.m. Saturday by Detective Kenneth Wright, who was working a concert detail. Wright was assisted by Norfolk Police Chief Charles Stone, who was also working a detail, and Xfinity security guards who rushed to help the woman.
The woman told police she was punched in the face after confronting Notini. She was treated at the scene, according to police.
